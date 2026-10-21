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Toulouse v Troyes Ligue 1 game postponed amid unrest in France

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FILE PHOTO: Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - February 15, 2025 General view outside the stadium before a match REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - February 15, 2025 General view outside the stadium before a match REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

Oct 21 - Toulouse's home Ligue 1 fixture against Troyes has been postponed from Saturday to Sunday at the request of the local prefecture, the French league's governing body LFP said on Wednesday.

• France had some of its worst unrest in years this month, with thousands of people arrested and shops looted or damaged during protests over high prices and declining public services.

• Following the protests, Toulouse imposed an overnight curfew in parts of the city, which is set to end on Sunday.

• "At the request of the Haute-Garonne Prefecture and in agreement with the Ligue1+ broadcaster, the Toulouse FC - ESTAC Troyes match ... is moved to Sunday, October 25 at 5:15 PM," LFP said in a statement.

• On Monday, Ligue 1 clubs Olympique de Marseille and Lille said their official stores were looted during the unrest. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.