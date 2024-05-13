Toulouse spoil PSG league title party with surprise 3-1 win

PARIS - Paris St Germain were stunned in a 3-1 home defeat by Toulouse on Sunday, as the newly-crowned champions suffered only their second loss in Ligue 1 this season.

Luis Enrique's struggled for form after their midweek Champions League semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund, falling again at home to remain on 70 points from 32 games, six clear of second-placed AS Monaco, with two games remaining.

Kylian Mbappe, who confirmed on Friday that he will leave PSG at the end of the season, opened the scoring after eight minutes with a fine finish into an open goal following a pinpoint clearance from goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

Toulouse equalised five minutes later through Thijs Dalling, who coolly slotted home from close range before Yann Gboho put the visitors ahead with a superb curling effort into the top right corner in the 68th minute.

Frank Magri's stoppage-time strike sealed the win for Toulouse, who are 10th in the standings with 43 points. REUTERS

