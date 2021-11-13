Tougher tests beckon for in-form Germans

WOLFSBURG • Even as he recorded the best-ever start for a Germany coach with his sixth win in six games in charge on Thursday, Hansi Flick remained emotionless.

But that did not mean that he was unhappy, as he watched his makeshift team crush 10-man Liechtenstein 9-0 in their World Cup home qualifier in Group J.

"I'm always deeply concentrated, so it's not so easy with my facial expressions," said Flick.

"It was important that we scored the two goals early on. You could see that the opponent was very, very deep. The centre was always well manned, they always got a foot in between and also had a good goalkeeper."

With five players sidelined due to defender Niklas Sule's Covid-19 infection, Flick had to make sweeping changes to his line-up. But the already-qualified Germans eased past Liechtenstein, who were down to 10 men after 11 minutes, with two goals each from Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane. The Germans top Group J with 24 points, nine ahead of second-placed North Macedonia.

Ilkay Gundogan, Marco Reus and Ridle Baku were the other scorers while Flick's side were also helped by own goals from Daniel Kaufmann and Maximilian Goppel.

"It was a great atmosphere, the fans were here and we showed we kept wanting another goal and then another one," Muller said.

"Obviously, Liechtenstein getting a player sent off that early allowed us to have some more chances. But you have to see everything in perspective. It is not that we had to face an extremely difficult opponent in this group."

Germany play their final group game away to Armenia tomorrow.

Flick's predecessor Joachim Low, who stepped down after Euro 2020 and who received an official farewell before the game, was watching from the stands.

"Hansi is the best coach this team could have," Low told broadcaster RTL before kick-off.

"The real truth of that statement will come next winter, but there's no denying that Flick has restored a team that, six months ago, were bereft of ideas and confidence."

REUTERS