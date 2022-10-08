Tough year ends in joy

It all became too much for Albirex Niigata head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga. After his players sealed the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title with a 4-2 win over closest challengers and last season's champions Lion City Sailors on Friday, the 54-year-old was seen wiping tears as he watched his players celebrate the victory.

A hat-trick by league top scorer Kodai Tanaka, who grabbed his 29th, 30th and 31st goals, helped the Japanese side secure their fifth title in seven seasons, with two games to spare.

Yoshinaga had also led the White Swans to the title twice, in 2017 and 2018, and said the latest triumph was the hardest.

Facing the media with his clothes drenched - his players had dunked a cooler of ice water over his head - Yoshinaga said: "This season was very tough."

Pandemic restrictions and quarantine rules at the start of 2022 meant his players had a far shorter pre-season than their rivals.

As a result, Albirex lost one and drew four of their first seven games. But Yoshinaga said the key for his players and himself was to continue to believe in themselves.

"We have a philosophy: Win or lose, we continuously still have to grow," he added.

"We showed this throughout the season and today in this match, so I was very happy. That's why I showed my emotions."

National striker Ilhan Fandi got Albirex off to a perfect start in the fifth minute with a sweetly struck volley from outside the box that took his season's tally to 16.

Ex-South Korea striker Kim Shin-wook equalised for the Sailors in the 16th minute. But Ilhan then turned provider, assisting Tanaka in the 37th minute.

The Sailors then squandered glorious chances to draw level a second time. First, right-back Hafiz Nor blasted over from close range, before Maxime Lestienne was denied by a fine point-blank save by Takahiro Koga in the second half.

Tanaka then made sure of the win in the 78th minute. He broke through on goal and got just enough on the ball to send it past Hassan Sunny and trickling into goal.

Sailors substitute Gabriel Quak converted a penalty in the 83rd minute to give his team a lifeline, but Tanaka added gloss to the victory with a powerful finish in injury time.

A beaming Tanaka, 22, said he was thrilled at winning the first league title of his career.

"We respect Sailors and their players so we knew giving our 100 per cent was not enough, we needed to give 120 per cent," he said. "The last two goals I scored... Some people may say I was lucky, but I badly wanted to score them."

Analysis The Sailors showed the fire and intensity that had been lacking in the three consecutive losses before this game. The defeats handed the initiative in the title race to Albirex.

But the Sailors' profligacy in front of goal once again proved their undoing. Their remaining hope for silverware this season is the Singapore Cup from Oct 27 to Nov 19.

Ending the season empty-handed is unacceptable for a squad of their quality.