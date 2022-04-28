Tough time but all to play for in finale

An hour before the Lion City Sailors faced Japanese giants Urawa Red Diamonds in yesterday's Asian Football Confederation Champions League (ACL) Group F encounter, it was clear where coach Kim Do-hoon's priorities lay.

Kim named an under-strength side who were given a 6-0 thumping by Urawa at the Buriram City Stadium, but the Singaporean outfit will not be too flustered for they have their eyes set on Saturday's more crucial tie with South Korean side Daegu FC.

Three of the Sailors' four imports - Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne, South Korean forward Kim Shin-wook and Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes - started on the bench against Urawa, along with Singapore internationals Song Ui-young and Gabriel Quak, both of whom starred in Sunday's 3-2 win over Shandong Taishan.

Reserve forwards Haiqal Pashia, Amiruldin Asraf and midfielder Adam Swandi were handed starting berths instead.

Coach Kim said: "The calculation was done to face the last two games.

"If we had won today and lost the last game, it would have been difficult. The final game will be the decider.

"It is a must-win game (against Daegu). But I want to be clear that we did not throw away tonight's game - that was not the plan.

"Now the plan is to give everything for our last game."

The plan is for the Sailors, who had shocked Daegu 3-0 last Monday, to record another victory in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

This will help them secure second spot in the group likely behind Urawa, putting them in a strong position for a historic spot in the knockout stages. The group winners and three best runners-up from the east region's five groups will advance to the round of 16.

The Sailors have seven points from five games, three behind both Urawa and Daegu, who beat Shandong 4-0 in last night's second game.

However, the results against the bottom teams will be omitted in the ranking of the three best runners-up. In that vein, the Sailors have only three points while Daegu - who won one game and drew the other against Urawa - have four points, thus setting up a grandstand finish on Saturday.

Urawa dominated from kick-off yesterday and scored the opener in the 14th minute when Kazuaki Mawatari's shot squeezed under Sailors custodian Hassan Sunny and into the goal.

While the veteran goalkeeper, who has been in fine form during the campaign, would have been disappointed at failing to keep the ball out for the first goal, there was nothing he could do about the second as Dutch forward Alex Schalk rifled into the bottom corner in the 39th minute.

Swede David Moberg Karlsson added the third for his side in the 48th minute when he ghosted in at the far post and finished with a header. Yoshio Koizumi scored the fourth in the 52nd minute before Yusuke Matsuo netted a brace with strikes in the 62nd and 90th minute.

Meanwhile, in a Group G game at BG Stadium near Bangkok, Thai side BG Pathum United, whose imports include Singaporeans Irfan and Ikhsan Fandi, drew 0-0 with Melbourne City.

A draw in their final group match against Jeonnam Dragons on Saturday will help Pathum book their round-of-16 spot for a second consecutive season.