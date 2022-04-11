Tough match a test ahead of SEA Games

A 6-2 run against Seychelles in their opening game of the FAS Tri-Nations Series (Women's) last week was a huge confidence boost for the Lionesses, but a bigger task awaits them tonight in world No. 49 Papua New Guinea.

The Papuans, who sit 86 rungs above Singapore in the world rankings, thrashed Seychelles 9-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium three days ago in their first international match since July 2019.

Six different players got on the scoresheet in that game, with forward Marie Kaipu and midfielder Ramona Quintina Padio both bagging braces.

Singapore can expect a tough encounter in tonight's match (8.30pm at Jalan Besar) but head coach Stephen Ng is not too concerned about the result, stressing that the main focus for the team at the triangular tournament is on their preparations for the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.

He said: "This is still a practice match leading to our major tournament. We have a periodisation plan all the way to May's SEA Games - this is to test out what we have done, so regardless of the result, it's important to look at the performance, whether the players can execute what we've worked on as we prepare for the group stages."

Back in the SEA Games for the first time since 2003, the Lionesses were handed a favourable draw for the competition last week, when they were placed with Thailand, Laos and Myanmar in Group B.

While world No. 43 Thailand - who have featured at the World Cup twice - will be formidable rivals, the Lionesses avoided the Philippines and Vietnam, both of whom have qualified for next year's World Cup.

Ng said: "Regardless of what teams we draw, the important thing is ourselves and how we perform. We have to look at our own preparations instead of the teams we are playing. This is the first time after many years that we are participating in the SEA Games so it's important that we look at how we prepare and perform."

Among the areas that Ng and his charges have been working on are transitions and improving the speed of play.

Captain Ernie Sulastri Sontaril was pleased to see how the relatively young team - over a third of the 25-strong squad are aged 20 or below - have been working together.

The 33-year-old said: "(Today) is a test for us on how to execute things as a team in both attacking and defending. This team is a good mix of young, experienced and overseas players who came back.