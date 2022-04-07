Tough game but we should have scored more: Klopp

LISBON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for denying the Reds a bigger victory after their 3-1 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday.

Klopp's men took the upper hand in the tie as goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz earned them a comfortable win in Lisbon and it could have been much worse for the Portuguese club.

"We should have scored much more," Klopp told BT Sport.

"Their goalkeeper was probably the game's best player. We played well, but he made a couple of really good saves."

Liverpool had 18 attempts on goal with eight shots on target, and Vlachodimos made at least five important saves.

Klopp also said he was satisfied with the win and with their two-goal advantage ahead of next week's second leg at Anfield.

"It was a tough game but I expected it," the German added.

"They had these counter-attacks as they recovered the ball in the midfield that was a threat. It's not always easy to keep the ball all the time. The further you go, the more risks you take. And they have really good players."

After Liverpool dominated the first half, Benfica made a game of it after the break at a packed Luz stadium that roared their team back into the contest when Darwin Nunez scored in the 49th minute to make it 2-1.

"It was tough when they scored because the crowd was there immediately because they knew that 2-0 is nothing. We saw it after they scored. The game was much more open," Klopp said.

"That's it. We won. Two goals up. Half-time. Not more, not less. It would have been nice to score another one, but let's keep going. We have a good result, we know much more about our opponent going to the second game and are aware of their quality."

Klopp was comfortable enough to take off Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Thiago Alcantara after an hour. Salah, in particular, was surely being preserved for Sunday, when Liverpool face Manchester City in what could prove to be the decisive match in the Premier League's neck-and-neck title race.

"They are one of the best teams in Europe," said Benfica coach Nelson Verissimo. "With 3-1 it makes everything more complicated. The tie is not closed, but the task becomes more difficult."

