Tough for Arsenal in 'most difficult transfer market'

LONDON • Not only will this be Arsenal's fifth straight year without Champions League football but the English Premier League club will also not even get to play in Europe this season for the first time in 25 years.

But despite their eighth-placed finish, their transfer activity - or lack thereof - has not reflected any urgency on the part of the board to address the squad's deficiencies in a bid to improve on last term's abysmal campaign that also ended with no silverware.

Aside from the £50 million (S$94 million) signing of England defender Ben White from Brighton, Arsenal have made only two other additions - Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares (£7 million) and Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga (£16 million) - with neither prospect expected to immediately contend for a first-team place.

There have been spurious links with other players, like Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but nothing concrete has yet transpired.

The lack of transfer movement has led to plenty of consternation on social media, with many Arsenal fans and online channels expressing their outrage amid a lacklustre pre-season (one win in four games).

But manager Mikel Arteta yesterday leapt to the defence of vilified American billionaire owner Stan Kroenke, who was the subject of protests in April and May over the failed European Super League project and a lack of ambition.

At his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard, whose side face newly promoted Brentford away in the opening game of the new season today, claimed that Arsenal were trying to adapt to the demands of the "most difficult transfer market".

Urging patience, he said: "The club, the owners and myself all have the same interest which is to make this team much stronger and we know we still have things to do to get what we want.

"Things take time. There are all the time different parties involved to get deals done but we are trying.

"We have ownership willing to invest in the team and get the team better with big names. We are trying to be careful and find the balance because we need to be in a good financial situation."

Asked about how many more signings the squad would need yesterday, Arteta was evasive, only saying he was "willing to work with the players that I have at the moment and get the best out of them, and we will see what we can do".

He also blamed the financial impact resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic for the club's lack of spending this summer, adding "we need to be really careful".

With Arsenal already dealing with injuries - Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, striker Eddie Nketiah and Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes will all miss the opening few weeks - Arteta is instead counting on his existing players to raise their game.

After signing a bumper contract extension at £250,000 a week last September, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's form petered out, and with just 10 league goals, last season was his worst campaign since 2010-11.

On the misfiring Gunners captain, Arteta said: "Since he came back, he looked in the right mindset and he's trying to put last season, which was difficult for everybody and not just for him, for many different reasons, behind and go back to the level that he can achieve."

REUTERS

BRENTFORD V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am