Tough battle for big guns in pursuit of perfection

BUCHAREST • Perfection is never easy, as Spain and Italy found out in their Euro 2020 qualifying matches on Thursday night.

They maintained their 100 per cent record with five wins in as many games in Groups F and J respectively, but it was a nervy affair for both heavyweights away from home.

Italy needed two late goals to beat 10-man Armenia 3-1, while Spain had to hang on for a 2-1 win over Romania after Diego Llorente was sent off with 15 minutes to go.

But, with a five-point lead over second-place Sweden, Roberto Moreno's Spain should be assured of qualifying for next year's tournament, barring a dramatic collapse in their last five qualifiers.

His first match since taking over from Luis Enrique was, however, tinged with sadness.

There was a minute of silence to remember the former Barcelona coach's daughter, Xana, who died last week after a five-month battle with bone cancer.

A penalty from Sergio Ramos and Paco Alcacer's strike ensured La Roja ended a six-game winless streak in Romania, although the hosts, who replied through Florin Andone, made it an uncomfortable evening for the visitors' backline.

Admitting "there are a few things we still have to correct", Moreno said: "Happy with the three points and with the overall performance... We were caught off guard a few times."

Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini also conceded there were things they still needed to work on. It was not until the 77th minute that Lorenzo Pellegrini gave them a 2-1 lead, with Andrea Belotti putting in the other two. Aleksandre Karapetyan scored Armenia's opener.

While Italy have a eight-point lead over third-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina, the former Manchester City boss called on his players to be more clinical, saying: "We did not start well."

ASSOCIATED PRESS