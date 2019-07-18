Tough ask as Lions face group of death

The Lions were drawn into Group D for the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and it could well be the "Group of Death" for the Republic, after they were pooled alongside Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine and Yemen at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Singapore have often struggled against Middle Eastern and central Asian teams, who are bigger and technically superior, and have never beaten Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

They have not played Yemen before, but have a favourable record of three victories, one draw and one loss against Palestine, with their last meeting - a 4-0 Lions win - coming in 2007.

National coach Tatsuma Yoshida said: "We have got a tough group, in particular being drawn against Uzbekistan, who are one of the strongest teams from Pot 2.

"It's a big challenge for us, but it's one we are looking forward to and we hope to have Singapore fans join us on this journey."

Lions skipper Hariss Harun also acknowledged the tough draw, but added: "I would be lying if I said we are not behind these teams, but it is also not right to say we cannot get positive results from some of these games.

"We have to play such tough teams to improve, and being underdogs, we have to make the best of our situation and try to surprise.

"The World Cup may be out of reach, but we can still try to make it to the next round of the Asian Cup qualification. We have to be optimistic about giving a good account of ourselves."

LIONS' HOME FIXTURES

• Yemen (Sept 5) • Palestine (Sept 10) • Uzbekistan (Oct 15) • Saudi Arabia (March 31)

With Group D mathematically the second-toughest cluster based on the Fifa world rankings, Yoshida, who was at the draw with team manager Eric Ong, will surely have a huge task on his hands to progress to the next stage.

The eight group winners and the four best runners-up will advance to the third round, as well as the 2023 Asian Cup.

The other four runners-up, eight third-placed teams, and best fourth-placed teams will progress to the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers, while the rest may still qualify if they get through a play-off round.

If the Lions are to surprise, they will have to bank on good results from their first two matches, which are both at home against Yemen on Sept 5 and Palestine on Sept 10.

Singapore finished third in the same stage at the last edition, behind Japan and Syria, and ahead of Afghanistan and Cambodia. They won three games out of eight, and famously held the Samurai Blue to a 0-0 draw in Saitama in 2015.

Australia great Tim Cahill was in charge of drawing the teams as 40 nations were placed in five pots based on their June Fifa rankings.

The AFC House chuckled as the former Everton forward, who is the Socceroos' most-capped outfield player with 108 appearances, drew four Asean teams - Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia - into Group G with the United Arab Emirates, and quipped: "Everything that you asked for, I give you."

This means that there is a good chance another South-east Asian team could make it to the third round of World Cup qualifiers like Thailand did in 2016.