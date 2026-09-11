Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke ‘never wants to experience’ relegation scare again

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Tottenham Hotspur players Dominic Solanke (left) and Omar Marmoush speaking to the Singaporean media at the club's training centre in Enfield on Sept 10.

LONDON – The memory of last season’s final-day relegation battle against Everton still lingers for Tottenham Hotspur’s Dominic Solanke, and the striker has no intention of reliving the experience.

The 28-year-old told Singaporean media at the club’s Enfield training centre on Sept 10: “Obviously it’s no secret last season was a tough one for all of us, with all the changes, it’s not easy, but it’s something you have to deal with as a player, and it obviously builds mental strength as well.

“(The relegation battle) was a very difficult moment for us, everyone in their careers, and it’s something that you don’t want to go through as a footballer, especially at a club like this.

“So it’s definitely something that we learnt from, and something that we obviously never want to experience again. So hopefully we’ll be fighting a lot higher up the table this year.”

After a nervy conclusion to a campaign that had threatened to end in disaster, Spurs have rebuilt their squad at a cost of over £300 million (S$514 million) and with Roberto de Zerbi at the helm, the mood around the club has shifted from survival to ambition.

“He’s obviously got his own ideas,” said Solanke of his manager.

“Last season, we had a few different managers, so he has a very different style of play. But I think it definitely suits the way we want to play and how the club wants to play and he’s been great so far.

“At the end of last season, we didn’t really have much time to work on his style of play. But obviously we’ve had preseason now, and even though we got a few new boys in, we’re still learning and still getting our style of play.”

For the new arrivals who joined over the summer, the chance to work under de Zerbi and be part of the club’s rebuild was a significant pull.

Joining on loan from Manchester City, forward Omar Marmoush said: “I’ve only been here for a few weeks, but the feeling has been great.

“The coach is very passionate and we’re just trying to learn what he wants from us and just try to get on the pitch as best as possible, and so far it’s been great.

“Hopefully, we can get some wins in, and obviously being here as a new player, and there are also other new players just getting in the team, and once we’re all together, the chemistry starts to build up. I think it will be great.”

Tottenham Hotspur players Marcos Senesi (left) and Martin Dubravka speaking to the Singaporean media at the club's training centre in Enfield on Sept 10. PHOTO: AIA SINGAPORE

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka offered some insight into their boss’ demanding standards, revealing the lengths the Italian goes to in preparing his squad, joking that he does not know when the latter sleeps.

He said: “Every day he gives 100 per cent and I don’t know when he sleeps because he spends so much time analysing things.

“But this is great because if you can see that the manager has his goals and he tries to have an influence on us on every day, every meeting. I like to see this because it gives you the energy to do our work.”

When asked about their aspirations for the season, the players were united in their ambition to push Spurs toward the top of the table, though they did not want to set a specific target.

Agrentina centre-back Marcos Senesi, who recently joined from Bournemouth, said: “I don’t really set a target for this season. It’s a new way of playing, trying to learn every week, trying to improve is the main thing, and then push for a good thing for this season.”

Stressing that he just wants to enjoy his football, Dubravka added: “It’s a new way of play. It’s a learning process. I’m still willing to learn, even though I’m one of the older ones on the team. But if you stop learning, then that’s it. So for me, I still have that hunger and I still want to be available for everyone here if they need me.”

After an underwhelming start to the season that has yielded just one point and no goals in three English Premier League games, the players are gunning for their first win when they host Everton on Sept 12 (Sept 13, Singapore time).

Solanke said: “Everton are a physical side, but there’s no easy game in the Premier League.

“They were difficult (last season), so we know we’re going to have to be on our game. But we have full faith in the team and the players and the staff, so hopefully we can get a result.”

Senesi joked: “Now… we can’t give you that much information, but we know that Everton are a physical team.

“They play more direct than us, and we value possession. So we will try to keep the possession, have the ball, and try to dictate the game from there.”