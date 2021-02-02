Tottenham suffering from sadness: Mourinho

LONDON • Jose Mourinho admitted his "sad" Tottenham flops "lacked energy" after Brighton rocked their top-four challenge with Leandro Trossard sealing a shock 1-0 win on Sunday.

Spurs were hoping to get back on track after losing to Liverpool last Thursday but instead, they suffered a damaging second successive top-flight defeat.

Trossard netted in the first half, and with Tottenham striker Harry Kane sidelined by injury, the visitors lacked the quality to equalise.

Spurs are languishing in sixth place, with just two wins in their last nine Premier League matches.

They are six points behind fourth-placed Leicester (39), albeit with a game in hand.

Despite suffering just their second defeat in 10 away league games this season, Mourinho conceded his players were feeling sorry for themselves and could not find the drive to rescue a point.

"We didn't start well. In the first half, I felt the team was probably too sad with the goal conceded and the situation," said the Spurs manager, who has been defeated in all three of his trips to the Amex Stadium, the first time he has lost three straight away league matches to a team. "There was a lack of energy. In the last 25, 30 minutes, they gave everything but of course with some limitations.

"The boys showed great spirit in the second half and showed they are suffering. They tried to fight against that sadness."

The title bid that looked possible for Spurs in December is fading fast as leaders Manchester City are now 11 points clear of the north London side.

A win against seventh-placed Chelsea on Thursday is essential to halt their decline away from the Champions League places.

Gareth Bale made just his second Premier League start since November's win at West Brom but he put in a flat display and was taken off early in the second half.

Speculation is mounting Spurs will not seek to extend his one-year loan deal from Real Madrid.

Asked if Bale has failed to live up to expectations since returning for his second spell, Mourinho said: "We lost a match and when we lose a match, we lose a match, we lose all together. We don't lose because of one player, or one bad performance. We lose together.

"So I don't think it's fair, especially for myself, in representation of my team, I don't think it's fair to answer to you to that question, especially now. I have nothing negative to say about them. I leave the game with a good feeling about my boys because they tried hard in the second half."

Fourth-bottom Brighton (21) are seven points clear of the relegation zone after finally ending their dismal run as the only team in the top four divisions in England without a home league victory this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE