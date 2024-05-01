Tottenham have got real belief, says boss Ange Postecoglou

LONDON – With just five English Premier League games left in his first season in charge, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou believes that his team have shown “100 per cent” progression since he took over last summer.

Spurs are preparing to make the short trip to Chelsea for their league clash on May 2.

This midweek fixture pits a Blues team, who fought back from 2-0 goals down last weekend to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa, against Postecoglou’s men, who lost 3-2 to north London rivals Arsenal after trailing 3-0.

Based on that, the momentum is slightly in Chelsea’s favour.

“Their recent form has been very good. They have got some real talent and Mauricio Pochettino is an excellent manager,” Postecoglou admitted on May 1.

“We are playing away from home in the Premier League – so it is always going to be a tough game, whoever we face.”

However, when asked about his team, the Australian added that he has total faith in his players, who are still in the chase for a top-four spot. They sit seven points behind Villa (67) but have two games in hand.

“Clearly, as clear as you want it to be, 20/20, definitely, 100 per cent,” he said.

“What I see is us playing football, measuring ourselves against the best. My players have got real belief in what we are doing. That’s all I need to see.”

But he will still be wary, knowing that his team’s form is not the best at the moment, especially playing away.

Including the 4-0 thrashing at Newcastle United in mid-April, Tottenham have won only twice in their last 10 away matches in the Premier League.

Furthermore, they have scored just one goal in their previous three matches on the road, while conceding eight.

A trip to Stamford Bridge will be daunting, as the statistics show – Spurs have clinched victory in only one of their last 33 at Chelsea’s home ground. Interestingly, it was when former Tottenham boss Pochettino, now the Chelsea manager, masterminded a 3-1 win in November 2018.

Spurs also have injury problems in attack and defence. RB Leipzig loanee Timo Werner suffered a hamstring injury in the Arsenal game and will miss the reunion with his former club, while Ben Davies has a calf issue.

The duo will join Destiny Udogie, Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon in the treatment room, while Oliver Skipp might be fit to make the squad.