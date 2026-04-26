Tottenham and West Ham both win, as heated battle to avoid relegation continues

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WOLVERHAMPTON, England, April 25 - Tottenham Hotspur earned a vital win in their relegation fight, edging bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday as Joao Palhinha struck late to end a long winless streak.

Palhinha's goal in the 82nd minute lifted Spurs to 34 points, but West Ham United ensured the pressure remained firmly on their London rivals by beating Everton 2-1. West Ham, in 17th place, moved to 36 points with four games remaining, leaving Tottenham still in the drop zone, one place behind.

Liverpool climbed above Aston Villa into fourth in the table on 58 points with their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace to help solidify their bid for a Champions League spot next season.

Villa lost 1-0 to Fulham in Saturday's early game to drop to fifth, trailing Liverpool on goal difference as the battle for European qualification intensifies with the league in its final stretch.

At Molineux, Spurs claimed a first league victory in 16 games with their win against already-relegated Wolves.

It had been a frustrating afternoon for the visitors as they created little of substance until Palhinha turned the ball in at the back post from Richarlison's miscued shot.

"We have four finals (remaining). We need to do our jobs. Hopefully this win can change things, give us a bit more motivation as well as it’s been a long time without victories," Palhinha told the BBC.

"We will give everything we have until the end of the season because it means a lot for us to keep (Spurs) in the Premier League."

WILSON FIRES STOPPAGE-TIME WINNER

West Ham took a big step towards league survival with substitute Callum Wilson's 92nd-minute winner keeping the Hammers out of the relegation zone.

After a drab first half, the game sparked into life when Jordan Pickford's save from Taty Castellanos led to a brief VAR check and the corner from which Tomas Soucek headed the opening goal in the 51st minute.

The Hammers clung on to their lead until Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired home an equaliser in the 88th minute, but Wilson popped up in added time to give the hosts a precious victory.

"Over the moon with the three points first and foremost, and I managed to pop up with the winning goal," Wilson told the BBC.

"We're the ones in the driving seat at the moment and if we take care of our own results it should stand us in good stead come the end of the season."

Nottingham Forest had put some distance between themselves and both West Ham and Spurs with their 5-0 rout of Sunderland on Friday that left them 16th on 39 points.

At Anfield, Alexander Isak scored his first goal since fracturing his leg in December in the 35th minute, before Andy Robertson doubled the Reds' lead five minutes later.

Daniel Munoz pulled one back for Palace in the 71st minute with Liverpool's third-choice keeper Freddie Woodman down injured, but Florian Wirtz found the net deep in injury time to wrap up the win.

"Our objectives this season have changed due to our form but the Champions League is so important to this football club and we've made a big step," Robertson told Sky. "We knew if we won, we could go above Villa. We want to chase the teams above us." REUTERS