'Totally committed' Ron finally scores

LONDON - Cristiano Ronaldo remains "totally committed" to the Manchester United project, manager Erik ten Hag said after the veteran striker scored a penalty in a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, in his second spell at Old Trafford, had begun to look surplus to requirements and a move away in the transfer window looked likely at some stage.

But the Portuguese, handed a starting spot in Moldova after being restricted to the bench in the Premier League, struck a first-half spot kick for his 699th club goal.

Ronaldo's first goal of the season - he had gone seven games without a goal - sealed a Group E win that was essential after United had lost their opening game at home to Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Ten Hag insisted that his star player still had a big part to play.

"He's totally committed to this project, totally committed to this team, totally involved, so I'm happy with that," he said. "He has to work really hard... He will score more goals. He's really close."

Playing in obscure Chisinau, this was the kind of unglamorous Europa League fixture Ronaldo seemed desperate to avoid when he launched his unsuccessful bid to quit Old Trafford in the summer to play in the Champions League - which he has won five times.

But the Portugal star will be relieved to have got on the score sheet, after Jadon Sancho put United ahead with a well-timed response on the day he was left out of the England squad.

Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tour for "family reasons" and, while ten Hag was pleased with his contribution against Sheriff, he said the forward needs more work to reach peak fitness.

"We could expect this when you miss pre-season so he has to work really hard and invest to get the right fitness then he will score more goals," the Dutchman added.

United remain three points behind group leaders Sociedad, who beat Omonia Nicosia 2-1.

Sociedad took the lead through Ander Guevara in the 30th minute and former Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth bagged the 80th-minute winner.

Elsewhere, Andrea Belotti scored his first Roma goal to cap their 3-0 win against 10-man HJK Helsinki at the Stadio Olimpico.

Jose Mourinho's side suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Bulgarian team Ludogorets in their Group C opener, but they were always in control after HJK captain Miro Tenho was sent off in the 14th minute for a professional foul on Italy international Belotti.

REUTERS, AFP