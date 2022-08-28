Top guns with firepower

LONDON • Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - the top three teams in the Premier League last season - all proved yesterday with wins that they will not be deterred by setbacks in their bid to challenge for the title this campaign.

However, they clinched their victories in contrasting fashion.

Champions City were 2-0 down to Crystal Palace at the Etihad before coming back to win 4-2, thanks to an Erling Haaland hat-trick.

Liverpool, following a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United on Monday, thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 at home and matched the biggest win in the Premier League.

Chelsea, despite going down to 10 men, clinched a 2-1 home victory over Leicester City.

"Really good feeling. A proud moment for me and my family. We keep going," said Haaland on the BBC after the City comeback.

"These games are why I'm here - to turn things around when there are difficult times. This is what we do. It's a good feeling.

"It's really important to have this kind of mentality that we trust each other and we should get it even more.

"But when we play at home we shouldn't concede early goals. We have to keep working hard."

An own goal from John Stones in the fourth minute put Patrick Vieira's Palace ahead and then the visitors doubled their lead when an unmarked Joachim Andersen powered in a header.

City struggled to find their fluency but the almost-inevitable comeback started in the 53rd minute when Bernardo Silva cut in from the right and his low shot beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.