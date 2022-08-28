Top guns with firepower

LONDON • Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - the top three teams in the Premier League last season - all proved yesterday with wins that they will not be deterred by setbacks in their bid to challenge for the title this campaign.
However, they clinched their victories in contrasting fashion.
Champions City were 2-0 down to Crystal Palace at the Etihad before coming back to win 4-2, thanks to an Erling Haaland hat-trick.
Liverpool, following a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United on Monday, thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 at home and matched the biggest win in the Premier League.
Chelsea, despite going down to 10 men, clinched a 2-1 home victory over Leicester City.
"Really good feeling. A proud moment for me and my family. We keep going," said Haaland on the BBC after the City comeback.
"These games are why I'm here - to turn things around when there are difficult times. This is what we do. It's a good feeling.
"It's really important to have this kind of mentality that we trust each other and we should get it even more.
"But when we play at home we shouldn't concede early goals. We have to keep working hard."
An own goal from John Stones in the fourth minute put Patrick Vieira's Palace ahead and then the visitors doubled their lead when an unmarked Joachim Andersen powered in a header.
City struggled to find their fluency but the almost-inevitable comeback started in the 53rd minute when Bernardo Silva cut in from the right and his low shot beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
Haaland then claimed his hat-trick in 19 minutes to win it for City. He has now scored six goals in his opening four league games.
Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion over newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield.
Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.
A stunning strike from England fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Reds a three-goal lead before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth.
Not done yet, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham's own goal made it six.
A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho's goal allowing the home fans to dream of a record-breaking afternoon.
Diaz's headed ninth strike came with Liverpool having five minutes to become the first side to score 10 in a Premier League match.
But, despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.
Liverpool's victory matched United's 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in 1995. United defeated Southampton by the same score last year, while Leicester also won 9-0 at Southampton in 2019.
Asked if the big win was a response to the defeat by United, Alexander-Arnold told the BBC: "It definitely was, any time you get beat you want to come out and win your next game.
"We had a point to prove after three disappointing games (Liverpool also drew with Fulham and Palace) but the main thing was to come out and win and we did it in fantastic fashion."
Chelsea had Conor Gallagher sent off for two yellow cards as early as the 28th minute but the Blues still managed to win, thanks to a second-half double from Raheem Sterling, his first goals for his new club. The Foxes pulled one back through Harvey Barnes.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS