Top-four spot difficult for Spurs: Conte

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has said it will be difficult for his team to finish in the top four of the English Premier League this season, adding that recent wins were not enough and the squad has room for improvement.

Arsenal's request to postpone the north London Derby last weekend gave Spurs an additional week to prepare for last Wednesday's clash at Leicester City, where they clinched a remarkable 3-2 victory in stoppage time.

Conte's men have won both their league ties this year and are fifth in the standings on 36 points after 19 matches.

Today's fixture at third-placed Chelsea, eight points ahead but having played four more games, represents another great opportunity to further close that gap.

Despite the visible improvement Spurs have made since Conte's appointment - he is undefeated in nine league games since taking charge in November - the Italian believes his side are far from the finished article.

He said: "Don't forget that we won against Watford in the last minute, we won against Leicester in the last minute...

"It is important to be realistic and understand it will be very difficult for us this season. I don't change my idea because of some positive results... We need to improve a lot."

While Conte has downplayed his impact, there is growing belief that Spurs could end a two-year exile from the Champions League this season, with key players like Harry Kane warming to his methods after a slow start.

On Friday, long-serving captain Hugo Lloris, who has been at the club for a decade, signed a new 21/2-year deal that will extend his stay to 2024. The France custodian's decision to stay put shows his faith in the direction Spurs are heading towards, said Conte.

"It's important that our captain is not only here for one year, but two years. He's a point of reference for the whole club and also for me," Conte said.

Lloris, 35, is only five games short of making 400 appearances for Spurs but the 2018 World Cup winner still has not won a trophy.