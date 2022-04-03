Top-Four finish a miracle: Conte

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte believes it will be a "miracle" if his side qualify for next season's Champions League.

Spurs are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal (54) after battling back into the race to finish in the Premier League's top four.

They can temporarily climb above the Gunners if they beat Newcastle by two goals at home today, before their north London rivals - who have a game in hand - visit Crystal Palace tomorrow.

But Conte still believes it would be a sensational feat for his team to qualify for the Champions League, after an inconsistent season that saw the Italian hired to replace Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

"It's right to underline that this target is very, very difficult. We are not the only team that wants to try to do this miracle," he said.

"There's also Arsenal, that in this moment has an advantage, and then there is (Manchester) United.

"There are four teams, who at this moment are stronger than the others: Chelsea, Liverpool, (Manchester) City and United.

"This season it depends on United. They are struggling a lot. At the moment, we are among the teams that have to try to stay very close and exploit if someone fails this season."

Frustrated by a series of poor results and a difficult January transfer window, Conte had hinted he could quit Tottenham in February.

However, four wins in their last five league games have put Spurs' season back on track. And finding a way to qualify for the Champions League would completely alter the volatile Italian's mood.

"If you ask me about the past, about our possibility to reach a place in the Champions League, I could say to do it'd be very difficult," Conte said.

"Now after five months I'm seeing great improvement of my team and we have to fight until the end.

"To play Champions League next season is important for me, the club, the players, the fans."

Defender Ben Davies is available to feature against Newcastle today after withdrawing from the Wales squad for their friendly against the Czech Republic last week, while midfielder Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon are close to a return.

The Magpies are hoping to bounce back from two straight defeats and Eddie Howe has warned his players it would not be easy to play against a Conte-led side.

"We were gutted to lose out in last two games but I want to see how the team react," he said.

"Conte always has his sides tactically drilled so we need to be at our best. We need points and we've got a tough run of fixtures, so we have to maximise every game.

"We were pleased with the time away (during the international break) to reset and focus."

Defender Kieran Trippier will not face his former club after last month's metatarsal fracture which will keep him out for at least a few more weeks.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and centre-back Fabian Schar are both doubts due to illness and injury respectively.

