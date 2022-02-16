Top-class showing needed against Inter, says Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his players that only a top-class performance will do against Inter Milan for today's Champions League last-16, first-leg clash in Italy.

Inter are in the knockout phase of the Champions League for the first time in a decade, and Simone Inzaghi's men made it to this stage after finishing second in their group with 10 points, five behind winners Real Madrid.

The Reds, meanwhile, were one of three teams - besides Ajax and Bayern Munich - who ended this season's group games with six wins from six, and are expected to be favourites for today's match.

"It was good when we won all six games in the group but historically it doesn't give you much advantage, it doesn't help now," insisted Klopp. "When we got to the final twice (in 2018 and 2019), we had average group-stage results.

"(We are playing) a top, top, top-class team with a top-class manager. Probably the best team again in Italy this season.

"Very good, organised, very well drilled, creativity on the pitch and good individuals. We need to show a top-class performance to have a chance."

Despite his praise, Inter have failed to win their last two games in Italy's Serie A, losing 2-1 to rivals AC Milan and drawing 1-1 with Napoli last weekend.

However, Klopp knows that they should not be taken lightly as they have lost only three of their 30 matches at their San Siro home ground in all competitions since the start of last year.

Inzaghi has a near-full squad from which to pick his starting line-up after Alessandro Bastoni recovered from an ankle injury, although Nicolo Barella is suspended after being sent off in Inter's final group game at Real.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on a six-game winning streak after their 1-0 Premier League victory at Burnley last weekend.

But since clinching their sixth European crown in 2019, the Reds have been eliminated in the last 16 against Atletico Madrid in 2020, before losing out in the quarter-finals to Real last season.

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota should be in contention to start despite beginning on the bench against Burnley after picking up a dead leg in the build-up, as Klopp relishes being in a "good situation" with a full squad available.

Inzaghi has said that his side are confident despite being the slight underdogs today.

"I think Liverpool are the favourites but... we need to impose our style. I want my players to play with a free mind. It can make a difference in this match. The lads are determined to win," he said.

"We are meeting a great team and we respect them but we are not starting as beaten."

