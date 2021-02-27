Top award for Pep or Moyes?

LONDON • David Moyes has turned West Ham's fortunes around, taking them from 17th in the Premier League table last season to fourth as they prepare to face Manchester City today.

The clash between the league's most in-form sides is evidence of how far the Hammers have come.

While City boast the longest competitive winning streak in history by an English top-flight team, with 13 of their 19 straight victories coming in the league, West Ham have lost just one league game in their last 11.

But Moyes has written off his chances of winning the Premier League's Manager of the Season award, insisting that City counterpart Pep Guardiola is the only one who deserves the honour.

"There's one candidate and that is Pep," said Moyes, who is winless in his eight competitive fixtures against Guardiola, losing all four away matches.

"They have the best chance of winning the Champions League. Everybody is sure that Manchester City are going to win the Premier League. They are in one Cup final and in with a chance of another."

City are League Cup finalists and are bidding for a historic quadruple as they are in the FA Cup quarter-finals and have one foot in the Champions League last eight, following Wednesday's 2-0 first-leg win at Borussia Monchengladbach.

"If you're talking about challenging Man City, you're talking about challenging a team who are top three in the world. That's a big ask for any team," added Moyes.

"We'll try and take City on in some way and cause them difficulties. You need to be football stupid to not understand the quality that Man City have got and how they are playing at this moment in time."

Guardiola repaid the compliments as West Ham are in position to finish in the top four for the first time since 1986. The Hammers have six more points than their entire tally from the 2019-20 season (39 points) and the Spaniard hailed Moyes' impact.

"They are in a Champions League position. That is not a good run, it is many months and they are there," Guardiola said yesterday. "It means how strong they are. What I saw is the rhythm increased a lot on previous seasons.

"They have fantastic players like Declan Rice. I am a big admirer of him and Michail Antonio is always a headache for his movements."

West Ham will be without Andriy Yarmolenko, Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku while Ryan Fredericks is a doubt (groin).

In contrast, centre-back Nathan Ake (muscle) is City's only major absentee.

The leaders could even have record scorer Sergio Aguero making his first Premier League appearance since Jan 3, while Guardiola declared playmaker Kevin de Bruyne "fully fit".

