Top 4 for Spurs, Arsenal after decisive window

LONDON • For all the global appeal and excitement the Premier League generates, there is a clear danger that the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool may reach a level of repetitiveness that undermines the competitive nature of England's top flight.

City have won four of the last five titles with Liverpool's lockdown success in 2020 the only interruption to the superiority of Pep Guardiola's team.

The other members of the "Big Six" are determined that when the new season kicks off today, they can at least close the gap and begin to restore the unpredictable element that has been at the heart of the league's popularity.

While City and Liverpool are likely to pull away once more, another tight race is expected for the final two Champions League spots.

CHELSEA

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea finished third last season as their push for the domestic title faded amid sanctions imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

With Todd Boehly's new ownership now in place, Tuchel has moved to freshen up his squad.

Raheem Sterling has signed from City for £47.5 million (S$79.2 million), but the forward has been the only addition to the attack that is without an outright striker after Romelu Lukaku was sent back to Inter Milan on loan.

The focus has been on replacing departed centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues paid £33 million for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and have reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for defender Marc Cucurella.

Tuchel has also been growing frustrated with the unsettled quartet of Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, questioning his team's commitment after Chelsea's 4-0 defeat by Arsenal in pre-season.

They beat Italian side Udinese 3-1 last week, but the manager is still not happy with his squad.

"The season is right in front of the door. There is a lot of positive stuff but we need to improve. We are not ready yet," he said.

They have not signed as many players as they would have liked - although their transfer business is not over - and they may face a tough fight for third place with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal getting stronger.

TOTTENHAM & ARSENAL

Tottenham knocked Arsenal out of the top four in the penultimate game last season after reeling in Mikel Arteta's side with a blistering run that included a 3-0 victory over the Gunners.

Antonio Conte's response to qualifying for the Champions League was to demand for a bigger transfer budget, and the club have signed Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence and Fraser Forster for over £110 million.

Forward Richarlison, bought from Everton, joins an impressive attack featuring Harry Kane and Son Heung-min - the joint top scorer last season with 23 goals.

Winger Perisic, who worked with Conte at Inter, will bring extra quality and width while Bissouma, from Brighton, adds energy and tenacity to central midfield.

A few more signings, including perhaps a central defender, could complete the jigsaw for Conte.

"Our plan was very clear about the positions in which we needed to improve. We did it (quickly), the club worked very well in this window," said the Spurs boss.

Arsenal have bounced back from the bitter disappointment at how last season ended by also splashing over £110 million in new signings.

Former City assistant manager Arteta raided his old club for striker Gabriel Jesus and left wingback Oleksandr Zinchenko in deals worth £77 million in total.

Fabio Vieira, a £34 million attacking midfielder from Porto, arrives heralded as a potential future star.

Jesus was sometimes overshadowed at City playing in a wide role, but he scored 95 goals in 233 appearances and was vital in helping the club win their four titles.

Arteta knows what the Brazilian can bring and is likely to use him as the fulcrum of the attack.

"What I want to see is that everybody, not just Gabby, plays at intensity and (have) that willingness to win the ball, to play in the opponent's half," said the Gunners boss, whose team won all their pre-season games except a 2-1 loss to Brentford behind closed doors.

The question now is whether this is the start of a new era for Arsenal, who have not secured a top-four finish since 2016.

MANCHESTER UNITED

As well as collecting their lowest Premier League points tally (58), United failed to finish a top-flight season with a positive goal difference for the first time since 1989-90, ending the season sixth.

A complete reset was needed with Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag taking the reins. The studious Dutchman is said to have impressed his squad with his attention to detail and intense training sessions since arriving in May.

But his first pre-season has been overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's demand to leave.

Adding to his woes, United have found it tough to land his top target - midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Instead, they have settled for playmaker Christian Eriksen, centre-back Lisandro Martinez and left-back Tyrell Malacia.

A top-four spot is not guaranteed against such a troubled backdrop.

"We had a good pre-season, we made good progress. But I know there is still a lot of room for improvement," said ten Hag.

