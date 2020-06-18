Top-4 finish vital to Solskjaer's future: Berbatov

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should no longer be seen as a "transitional figure" at Old Trafford, but only a top-four Premier League finish would cement his position at the club, former striker Dimitar Berbatov has said.

United were in fifth place when the English top flight ground to a halt on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they were on a five-game unbeaten league run and only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (48).

They travel to Tottenham tomorrow in their first game in over three months as the Premier League gets under way again.

Berbatov, who won two Premier League titles during his four-year spell at Old Trafford until 2012, believes Solskjaer has the support of the United hierarchy to rebuild the squad, but needs results to end speculation about his future.

The Red Devils are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and have one foot in the last eight of the Europa League - they lead Austria's Lask 5-0 going into the second leg of their last-16 tie - but the Bulgarian feels their season will ultimately be judged on securing a Champions League spot.

"It's massive for United to finish in the top four," Berbatov said in an interview with Betfair. "It will give confidence to the manager.

"We all know he gets criticised and put under pressure and people are constantly speculating about his position, but this would cement him in the job.

"He shouldn't be seen as a transition figure anymore, it's disrespectful, it shows him no respect to what he is doing in his position."

United have nine Premier League games left to nail down a top-four finish, although they can also seal passage to European football's premier competition by winning the Europa League.

Spurs away will be a tough task after months of not playing competitive football, but Berbatov wants the players to lay the groundwork for the season run-in.

53%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's win record as manager of Manchester United (40 wins in 76 games).

"The first game is so important, they (United) need to take their chance," he said. "If they do, then there will be a massive change next season and it will be huge."

REUTERS