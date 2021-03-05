Toothless united risk top-4 fight

LONDON • Manchester United suffered another blow to their fading Premier League title hopes, after a dour 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday left them 14 points behind Manchester City ahead of Sunday's derby.

Runaway leaders City have 65 points from 27 games and are in a commanding position, with second-placed United lacking a cutting edge in foggy conditions at Selhurst Park.

They failed to break down a resolute Palace side who enjoyed the game's best chances and a third straight goal-less draw in all competitions has sparked talk that the Red Devils are on the brink of being dragged into the top-four battle instead.

Nemanja Matic, picked by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Scott McTominay, admitted that United were too cagey following their sixth goal-less league draw, their joint most in a campaign along with 2004-05 and 2016-17.

"We have to do much better, we have to risk more in attack to create chances," the Serbian midfielder said. "We are Manchester United, we have to win this kind of game... When we don't win, we are frustrated. The feeling in the dressing room wasn't great."

United were on the front foot for much of the game but their influential playmaker Bruno Fernandes failed to make any impact and the best chance fell to Palace, with defender Patrick van Aanholt missing a 90th-minute sitter.

Edinson Cavani was a surprise starter for Solskjaer's men after missing the last four games with a muscle injury but looked rusty and his lack of match-readiness was evident as he skied a close-range shot in the first half.

Matic and Marcus Rashford also went close for United but the Eagles were good value for the point, leaving Solskjaer frustrated after another toothless performance by his weary-looking side.

"It's disappointing and if you're not spot on, you won't win games," he said. "We kept giving the ball away. Then you don't build momentum and that's the game you get.

"Of course it's (United's form) a concern... we haven't produced the quality. We just have to find a spark again."

Should City win on Sunday at the Etihad and make it a record-extending 22 consecutive victories in all competitions, pundit Gary Neville feels Solskjaer's side have to turn their attention towards preserving their top-four place.

"It wasn't a good night for United," the former United skipper said. "It doesn't matter who's in charge, you can't be boring and that was boring.

"They are sleepwalking in games. They are going to end up in a top-four race if they are not careful."

A point behind United, third-place Leicester also lost further ground in the title race after a 1-1 draw at struggling Burnley .

Kelechi Iheanacho's volley cancelled out Matej Vydra's opener but the Foxes have not won in five games in all competitions.

