Toothless Three Lions flatter to deceive in the home of ‘world champions’

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England manager Thomas Tuchel speaking to his players during a hydration break at the World Cup match against Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – At the home of National Football League side New England Patriots, the Gillette Stadium, six Super Bowl banners hang on top of the jumbotron for all to see.

The words “world champions” are plastered on each of them.

And on June 23, under slight rainfall and a chilly 20 deg C weather, the England national team arrived with an intent to show their World Cup-winning calibre as 63,983 fans – with an overwhelming majority of Three Lions supporters in white – welcomed them with a boisterous rendition of Sweet Caroline.

But after the players produced a tuneless 0-0 draw with Ghana, many sections of these supporters had only one audible response left: A smattering of boos.

After an impressive 4-2 win over Croatia on June 17 to kick off their campaign and bolster their top contenders’ tag, fans had arrived here in an expectant mood.

England flags were on their shoulders, the Cross of St George painted on their faces and “it’s coming home” on their lips. Belief was in the air, that this would be an afternoon that delivered goals, entertainment and more importantly, three points.

But Thomas Tuchel’s side conjured to suck all the enthusiasm and confidence out of their fans with a toothless display. Classic England, some would argue.

And also a sobering reality check.

The truth here was that the 73rd-ranked Black Stars were unfortunate too, against world No. 4 England.

In particular, Ghana would be aggrieved to not have been awarded a penalty in the 79th minute after Ezri Konsa looked to have made a clumsy challenge on Prince Kwabena Adu inside the box.

For all the attacking talent England had in Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon and later on, Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze, a stubborn Ghana rearguard was too much of a challenge to overcome.

England just could not find a way and were reduced to slow, laboured build-ups.

An 86th-minute Kane chance which he skied just in front of goal was the closest England came to a goal.

England’s opening World Cup match had perhaps fooled many into thinking that Tuchel would represent a departure from the more measured approach fans had become used to under Gareth Southgate.

But Croatia were not disciplined defensively in the way Carlos Queiroz’s Ghana were here.

With former Arsenal man Thomas Partey – who was booed by England fans every time he touched the ball – anchoring the midfield and Jerome Opoku a rock in central defence, Ghana overcame the odds.

It was a boost for football back home as well that goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who plays in the Ghanaian Premier League, kept a clean sheet although the truth was that he was rarely troubled.

They packed men behind the ball in a 4-5-1 set up and at full-time, a rapturous ovation and proud swirling of Ghanaian flags showed that their fans cherished this result.

Ghana are now on four points from two games and in a strong position to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since a quarter-final berth in 2010.

England, who are also likely to progress to the Round of 32, will face Panama in their final Group L game, with Ghana meeting Croatia at the same time. Winning the group is no longer as certain as it was before this match.

Qualification to the knockout stages will not satisfy hungry England fans. Not when they have been starved of major success for 60 years.

The pressing question that has emerged is not so much whether football is “coming home”, but whether England have enough creativity to pick apart the tournament’s more robust defences.

Based on this display, Tuchel has problems to solve.

The German tactician was visibly frustrated on the touchline when he felt his players had made a wrong decision on the ball.

By the end of the night, he looked as weathered as the fans who had to sit through the cold and drizzle as England searched for inspiration.

The biggest cheers of the night were reserved for an off-the-pitch moment, when David Beckham appeared on the screen midway through the second half.

Three Lions fans that The Straits Times spoke to however are not too concerned with the result.

Samuel Lee, 33, urged calm and pointed out that England had also drawn their second game at Euro 2024, their last major tournament, after opening their campaign with a win.

They reached the final then, where they lost 2-1 to Spain.

Lee, who is from Manchester, said: “I think in tournament football, in the group stage, you get ups and downs. Today was not good but I trust that the players will learn from this and come back stronger. I would not panic.”

Tom Ruck, who is from Kent, said Tuchel, a proven winner who clinched the Champions League with Chelsea, will find a way.

The 29-year-old said: “He has won competitions before, he knows what it takes to win. I think he’s brought the players that he thinks are going to win. It’s not about reputation or how good you are. It’s about how much you buy into the system.

“It’s a team effort, and it is coming home because of that.”

Meanwhile, Ghana fans got their party going at the final whistle as England fans slowly made their way out of the stadium.

They gathered in the concourses of the arena and danced along to the beat of drums, with some even blaring mini vuvuzelas.

Felix Henneh, a 33-year-old Ghanaian based in the US, said: “To hold England, I think shows you what this team is about. They have made the country proud. Now we need to finish strong in the group stage. If we can do this against a strong team like England then we do not need to fear anyone else.”

As Ghana’s players and fans soak in this high, England will head back to their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City, Missouri with plenty to ponder.