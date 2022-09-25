Toothless Three Lions a worry

MILAN - Gareth Southgate has said that he will take criticism from England fans after his team were beaten again by their Euro 2020 conquerors Italy on Friday and relegated from the top division of the Nations League.

The 1-0 defeat at the San Siro left England with no wins from five games and a worrying lack of goals with only one match left - against Germany on Monday - before they travel to Qatar for the World Cup.

The Three Lions have not scored a goal in open play in this season's Nations League and Southgate was booed by a large section of the away crowd in Milan after the loss which dumped them into League B.

"It's really difficult to pinpoint why we're not scoring, because I think we're getting into the right areas," said Southgate, whose side have scored only one Harry Kane penalty goal in their five games.

"I understand the reaction at the end because that's the results we've had and yeah it's an understandable emotional reaction."

But he insisted he was not dispirited by a display in which England not only failed to score but struggled to create chances despite having talented attacking players like Kane, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling at his disposal.

"It's difficult for me to be too difficult of the performance, we had more possession (53 per cent), more shots (14 to 10), more shots on target (four to three), for large parts of the game we played very well," added Southgate.

"We didn't deal with the decisive moment defensively and we had moments where we had the chance to be more decisive in their final third where our quality just wasn't quite right.

"Of course results are going to be the thing everyone reacts to but there were a lot of positives for us."

Italy boss Roberto Mancini, whose side scored via Giacomo Raspadori, was typically diplomatic, praising England when asked about Southgate's tenure as manager.

"They are in the World Cup and this is the most important," the former Manchester City manager said.