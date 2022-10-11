Tomori wants to redress dreadful display at Chelsea

MILAN - Fikayo Tomori is hoping to put on a more convincing show in the Champions League against his former club Chelsea when AC Milan welcome the Blues to the San Siro on Tuesday.

The England defender was one of the stars of the show on Saturday as Milan swept aside Juventus, another in a long list of strong displays in which he also opened the scoring in a comfortable 2-0 Serie A win. However, Tomori endured a torrid time in a 3-0 thumping at Stamford Bridge last Thursday.

Milan and Chelsea trail Group E leaders RB Salzburg by a single point and while both teams are still favourites to qualify for the knockout stage, a positive result against the Blues will reaffirm that prediction.

"We have another game against Chelsea coming up and we want to do more, not just in terms of our performance, but also how we go after them... We're going for the win on Tuesday," the 24-year-old Tomori told DAZN.

Chelsea will always be a special match for Tomori, who came through the Blues' academy after moving to England from Canada, while still a baby, with his Nigerian parents.

Of the recent clutch of British players to arrive in Italy, it is probably Tomori who has settled best. He has become an undisputed starter for the seven-time European champions Milan and is enjoying life at the San Siro.

He was also the one who urged former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to leave Stamford Bridge and come to Italy's economic capital to win the Scudetto.

The pair fulfilled that ambition as key men in Stefano Pioli's 2021-22 Serie A-winning team.

Since arriving, Tomori has taken the mantle of injury-plagued Simon Kjaer as the leader of Milan's backline, creating a reliable partnership with Frenchman Pierre Kalulu.

He has also developed a strong command of Italian, happily conducting his post-match interview on Saturday in the language of his adopted country after helping see off crisis-club Juve.

It could have been different, as his January 2021 loan to Milan, which later became permanent, was completed just three days before the man who sidelined him - Frank Lampard - was sacked by Chelsea.

Before his firing in September, Thomas Tuchel changed the way the Blues played, re-energising players who had performed poorly under Lampard like Antonio Rudiger, who is now starting centre-back at European and La Liga champions Real Madrid.

But Tomori has found a different path to success and will be pushing for Milan to reclaim a place among Europe's best after conquering Italy.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to be without defender Wesley Fofana, midfielder N'Golo Kante and winger Hakim Ziyech due to injury after the club website on Monday confirmed their absence from the team's final training session before their flight.

AFP

MILAN V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am