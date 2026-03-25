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Tomiyasu ruled out of Japan squad for games against Scotland, England

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Japan Training - Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1, Doha, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu speaks to the media after training REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Japan Training - Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1, Doha, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu speaks to the media after training REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

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March 25 - Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out of Japan's friendlies against Scotland and England due to injury, denting the Ajax Amsterdam defender's hopes of making it into the squad for this year's World Cup in North America.

Tomiyasu, 27, was called up by Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu last week, despite having not featured for the national team since 2024.

The defender left Premier League side Arsenal last year after playing only six minutes in the 2024-25 season due to a knee injury. His injury issues have continued since his move to Ajax, limiting him to just six appearances in all competitions.

Japan face Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday, before taking on England at Wembley on March 31. The matches are a key part of their preparations for the World Cup, where they are in Group F with the Netherlands, Tunisia and a playoff winner. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.