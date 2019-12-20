Toffees show fighting spirit despite Cup exit

LONDON • Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be in the stands at Goodison Park when Everton play Arsenal tomorrow, and thanks to Duncan Ferguson's stewardship, he will be watching a vibrant, confident and technically unbeaten side, though not one in the last four of the League Cup.

Kasper Schmeichel's two saves from the first Everton penalties of the shoot-out on Wednesday saw to that, earning Leicester a semi-final against Aston Villa.

The Foxes won 4-2 on penalties, with Jamie Vardy converting the winning spot kick, after a 2-2 draw in their quarter-final match.

But interim Everton boss Ferguson and his players could take a lot of pride in fighting back from a two-goal interval deficit thanks to a piledriving equaliser from Leighton Baines in stoppage time.

Leicester were worth the victory on the balance of play, though by the end Goodison was jumping again, and there is clearly a direct communication between Ferguson, his players and the Everton support that Ancelotti might find difficult to emulate.

"I thought we deserved to win, but Duncan has given the team and the crowd some real spirit," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

"He's a true Evertonian but he's also a very good coach. If it is not his time this time, I'm sure he'll get his chance soon.

"But I thought we were much the better team. First half, we had good control of the game, we managed the game well. We scored two very good goals and maybe could have had more.

"Even at 2-1 we were pretty comfortable. We were not having too many problems. Out of nowhere Leighton scores an amazing goal."

Ferguson looked drained after the game, partly through finding it hard to sleep these past two weeks.

"I thought it was going to be our night when Leighton hit the top corner, but it wasn't to be," he said.

"The players gave every ounce of energy and I'd like to thank them for that. We've given the new guy something to build on."

James Maddison and Jonny Evans struck in three minutes to give the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead. But Ben Davies gave Everton hope 20 minutes from time and Baines' long-range strike sent the game to penalties.

The Foxes travel to Manchester City in the Premier League tomorrow, four points ahead of the champions (35) in second place.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE