Toffees' poor match fitness shows

LONDON • Everton's first-team players lacked match fitness in Friday's 1-0 home defeat by West Ham United, but manager Carlo Ancelotti hopes they can hit peak condition ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan 12.

Brazilian forward Richarlison was fit again following a concussion suffered in the League Cup but lacked sharpness in front of goal, as did Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton's top scorer this season with 14 goals in all competitions.

James Rodriguez, who missed the last five games owing to a calf problem, was not fit enough for a starting spot.

But he came on as a substitute as Everton chased their fifth straight league victory following wins against Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal and Sheffield United.

But a late strike from West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek denied Ancelotti's side a point and left them on 29 points from 16 games, four points behind leaders Liverpool.

"The momentum was good, we had difficult games and a good run but it stopped today," the Italian told reporters.

"It will be important to keep our belief and confidence high.

"We have the possibility in the next few days to have players in better condition, players who were not able to train in the past weeks, and look forward with belief.

"We have players with quality who are not in their best condition, like James and Richarlison, who was coming back from a concussion. Dominic also had a problem during the game and was not 100 per cent."

West Ham manager David Moyes, meanwhile, said there has been a change in mindset within his team this season.

The Hammers had the toughest festive fixture schedule in the Premier League with three games in six days, but finished the stronger of the sides as Soucek netted the winner four minutes from time.

"The players have played three games in six games, they are amazing," said Moyes, who won for the first time as a visiting manager at Goodison Park, where he made his name during 11 years in charge of Everton.

"I don't think there was any difference in the fitness levels so great credit to the players, there has been a big change in the mentality here at West Ham."

