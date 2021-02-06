Toffees no pushovers: Ole

LONDON • With Manchester City now installed as favourites to wrest back the Premier League title from champions Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is refusing to get "carried away" by the record-equalling thrashing of Southampton in midweek.

The Red Devils gave their goal difference a huge boost as they put nine goals past Ralph Hasenhuttl's side at Old Trafford, matching their 9-0 rout of Ipswich in 1995. But City (47) remain three points ahead of their rivals and still have a game in hand.

Solskjaer also urged his players to remember the Saints played almost the entire match with 10 men and were reduced to nine players in the closing minutes.

"What the boys took from that one is that we did the right things, we kept good habits," the Norwegian said yesterday.

"I don't think anyone will get carried away with the scoreline because we know we played against 10 men for the full game and, of course, that's demoralising when they lose players like they did."

He added that attention had quickly turned to today's home match against seventh-placed Everton. The game at Old Trafford will be particularly poignant as it will be the 63rd anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

Eight United players died on Feb 6, 1958 - the biggest tragedy to befall the club - and Solskjaer wants his side to honour the memory by sweeping aside the Toffees.

"It's only the fourth time the game is played on the actual anniversary and it's important that we put on a fitting performance and hopefully we can honour them with the result," he said.

"It's a big day for everyone and it has always been an emotional day for everyone. Hopefully, we can put the team out that shows the Man United spirit. We have six or seven of the academy graduates and hopefully, they'll lead us on."

However, he noted the visitors will be no pushovers. Carlo Ancelotti's side are in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League for the first time - they are four points behind Liverpool in fourth but have two games in hand on their Merseyside rivals.

On the wily Italian's impact since joining Everton in December 2019, Solskjaer said: "He's a manager that you really look up to and respect, he's a winner everywhere he's been, he's influenced PSG, what he's done at AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, you can see that at Everton as well... a team you know you're in for a battle when you play against them."

Ancelotti returned the compliments, saying United's thrashing of Southampton was "bad news".

"It will be a really difficult game because United is a fantastic team with a good mix of experience and talented players," the Italian said.

"It's (Champions League) still a dream. It is a really important period. It's true we have two games in hand but we have to play against two strong teams. It doesn't change the target, to reach a European position for next season."

Apart from Eric Bailly, who is an injury doubt, United have a full squad available. Solskjaer expects forward Edinson Cavani, 33, who scored his first Old Trafford goal on Tuesday but was taken off at half-time with an ankle knock, to be fit while Everton will be missing Jordan Pickford, Allan and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am