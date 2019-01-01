Toffees aim to start new year on winning note

LONDON • With two losses and three draws in the Premier League, Goodison Park has not exactly been a fortress this season, much to Jordan Pickford's chagrin.

Everton also have just one win in their last seven league games, but the goalkeeper has demanded they "get that (winning) momentum going", starting with Leicester today.

Urging his teammates to arrest a three-game winless home run, he said on the Everton website: "Leicester is another tough game and it comes less than 70 hours after we finished at Brighton, but our target is to get the three points.

"If we get that result, it will spark a good start to the new year. We did not get the result we wanted to finish off 2018, but that is football and we have another game to turn it around in a short space of time.

"Yes (we have goals in the side) but we couldn't get that one against Brighton (losing 1-0 on Saturday).

"We work hard and we have a lot of depth in our squad and hopefully, those things will help us achieve the win."

Like the Toffees, the Foxes are no model of consistency after crashing back down to earth following their last-minute 1-0 league loss at home to Cardiff at the weekend.

The manner of the loss was bitterly disappointing for the King Power faithful as it had come on the back of two impressive league wins in succession over Chelsea and champions Manchester City.

But Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy told his teammates on the club website to "stay focused" and put that upset to the back of their minds ahead of their trip to Merseyside as they had "a big game against Everton".

EVERTON V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm