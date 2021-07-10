To stop Leo, 11 of us have to defend: Casemiro

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil's midfield enforcer Casemiro said on Thursday that his team cannot afford to focus solely on Argentina talisman Lionel Messi when South America's biggest rivals meet in the Copa America final today.

The Barcelona star, 34, has been in superb form during the continental tournament in Brazil with four goals and five assists, as he bids to guide the Albiceleste to their first major trophy in 28 years.

"We know the quality that Messi has, he is a great player, but we have to value the entire Argentinian team and we have to respect them all," said Casemiro.

"It is not just Messi and Lautaro (Martinez) either. We can't concentrate only on the two of them. They are top quality players and two of the players at the highest level in the world, but Argentina reached the final due to the team."

The Real Madrid midfielder added that should there be a need for Brazil to turn their attention on Messi during the match, the responsibility would not be his alone.

"I'm not going to keep Messi quiet on my own," he said.

"I have to have the help of my teammates. It starts with Neymar, Richarlison and the attacking players, and it ends with the goalkeeper.

"A team plays with 11, defends with 11 and attacks with 11."

The duel at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium will mark the first time that Brazil and Argentina have met in the Copa America final since 2007, when the Selecao prevailed 3-0 in Venezuela.

Casemiro, who has won four Champions League trophies with Real, is relishing his role as an elder statesman in Brazil's squad.

It has become a common sight to see the 29-year-old giving instructions and words of encouragement to teammates on the pitch, and he has been one of the players who has most often faced the media before and after games here.

"After the match against Peru (in the quarter-finals) I told them that we cannot afford to take any team lightly," he added.

"Big matches are decided by small details and our opponents will always have players of high quality."

XINHUA