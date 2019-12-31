Title virtually gone, City aim for top four

LONDON • Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero believes that the 14-point gap between the defending champions and English Premier League leaders Liverpool is "too hard" to overturn and they now need to concentrate on securing a top-four finish.

"We have to focus because we need to play Champions League next season. We have to play the same way and see what happens," said the Argentina international.

Third-placed City beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the Etihad on Sunday night, thanks to goals from Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne but remain far adrift of the runaway Reds, who also have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola also repeated his view that it was pointless to even discuss the title race.

"It's unrealistic to think about it. When a team has the numbers that Liverpool has, why should we think about it, when we are 14 or 17 behind?" the City manager said.

"(We have to) prepare, play good, better, be as close as possible, play the knockout (Cup competitions) and prepare for next season.

"Next season, (we) will be here and, hopefully, we can do better."

Asked whether it was now tough after two title-winning years for his players to lower their expectations to just qualifying for the Champions League, Guardiola said: "The best motivation is to try to play good, win games, that's the best".

The Spaniard again could not resist taking a jibe at the Premier League fixture list, which saw his team play two games in three days, saying the club "appreciated it", before turning his ire on the video assistant referee system.

"Every weekend is a big mess. In other games, it was a big mess. Hopefully next season, it can do better," said Guardiola.

His Blades counterpart, Chris Wilder, also did not mince his words, insisting "it's not been refined enough to make a difference".

The visitors thought they had opened the scoring through Lys Mousset, but his strike was ruled out after a VAR review chalked it off as offside by the slimmest of margins.

Wilder said: "There's no conclusive evidence, blurred lines and angles. There needs to be a clearer way of defining it. It has to improve. I've been to see the referee and he has been honest about it. We make mistakes and I believe he made one too."

REUTERS