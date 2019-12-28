Title talk 'not interesting'

LONDON • Brendan Rodgers feels that Liverpool are going to be "very, very hard to stop" after watching them demolish his Leicester team 4-0 at the King Power Stadium, but his counterpart Jurgen Klopp has no time or inclination to bask in their success.

The Reds made it 79 Premier League points from the last 81 on offer to extend their club-record 35-game unbeaten streak in the top flight on Thursday night.

No team have had a better start to a campaign than Liverpool's 17 victories and just one draw, but, despite Rodgers' assertion, Klopp has insisted no one at Anfield believes the title is in the bag.

Ahead of tomorrow's home game with Wolves, the Reds boss said: "We don't feel it, we don't think about it, we didn't mention it once before the game because it's just not interesting.

"We know the story - that never before in the history of British football has a team had a bigger lead and lost that lead. But that sounds, in my ear, negative.

"So why should we think about something like that? We are just focused on the next games. We have Wolves, Sheffield United, Everton, Tottenham and Manchester United in the next five games so it doesn't sound like anything is decided.

"The number (of points) is absolutely not relevant."

However, at his pre-match press conference, Klopp conceded their undefeated run was "a big deal", drawing parallels with the 28-game unbeaten streak - the joint-most in Bundesliga history - that his Borussia Dortmund team went on in the 2011-12 season.

"It's massive. I am in the business for a while already and if you had asked me if it was possible, I don't think (so)," the German said. "I'm a very optimistic person, but not before a football game.

"I know we can win it, but I have never thought in my life we probably will win it. That makes life really uncomfortable, sometimes."

Calling on the Kop to be their 12th man as they bid to tighten their grip on the title, Klopp said: "Now we play three games in a row at home and one of them is in the (FA) Cup, and I can tell already we need massive help from the crowd because the period is so intense.

"Hopefully, our people are rested enough to be at their absolute best as that's exactly what we need."

Rodgers, however, thinks his former club already "have enough quality and experience to get the job done" and end a 30-year wait to become English champions again.

"They're a fantastic team and the confidence is high, though there is still a lot to do," he said of the visitors, who struck through a brace from Roberto Firmino, James Milner's penalty and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On the Foxes falling out of title contention after going winless in their past three league games, including a 1-1 home draw with Norwich and a 3-1 loss at Manchester City, Rodgers admitted they were not yet ready to vie with "the super clubs" over the whole season.

"The last two games have been great benchmarks for us," he said. "Because of how well we've done, we've been catapulted into this race of the title, but you've seen the quality of opposition that we're (up) against."

