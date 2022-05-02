Title run-in a familiar journey for City: Guardiola

LONDON • Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City are experienced enough to handle the pressure of the Premier League title run-in, after beating Leeds 4-0 away to move back above Liverpool at the top of the table.

Rodri and Nathan Ake got the vital opening two goals from set pieces in Saturday's late game, where the visitors needed to match the aggression of the hosts before Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho sealed victory late on.

Guardiola's men restored their one-point cushion over the Reds once more, with four games remaining for both sides, and he is targeting nothing less than a 100 per record in the final stretch.

"We have been many times in this position. It's not about the pressure - it's simple," said the Catalan, whose side also pipped Liverpool to the title by a point in 2018-19 after winning their final 14 league games.

"We have to win all our games to be champions. If we don't, Liverpool will be champions."

Guardiola clearly had one eye on Wednesday's Champions League trip to Real Madrid as he made five changes from the side that beat the newly crowned Spanish champions 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final, first leg last Tuesday.

Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez were among those left on the bench, while Joao Cancelo returned to the back four after being suspended in midweek.

Leeds were flying into tackles like a side battling for survival, but that aggression was their downfall for the opening goal. Raheem Sterling was upended on the left wing and, from the resulting free kick, Phil Foden sent in an inviting cross for Rodri to head home.

Guardiola can ill-afford more defensive injuries, with Kyle Walker possibly ruled out for the season and John Stones struggling with a muscle problem.

Ake went off in the second half, but by that point the Dutch defender had made arguably his most telling contribution in nearly two seasons as a City player.

Ruben Dias headed Foden's corner across goal and Ake turned home from close range to spark wild celebrations on the City bench.

Jesus then latched on to Foden's pass to smash home his sixth goal in his last three games. Fernandinho, who will leave the Etihad on a free transfer this summer, completed the rout, which meant City's goal difference (+63) is now just one behind Liverpool's.

The defeat leaves Leeds looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

Norwich became the first team to go down after the bottom side lost 2-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Burnley's dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win at Watford not only nudged the 19th-placed Hornets to the brink of relegation, but also pushed Leeds to 17th place.

Leeds also have a tough run-in with Arsenal and Chelsea among their final four matches, but manager Jesse Marsch has vowed his side would scrape for their survival.

"I've never seen supporters who love their club so deeply," said the American. "I feel it on the streets, in the stadium. We're doing everything we can to make sure we can stay in this league. We're in for a fight but we're up for it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE