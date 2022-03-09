Title race will go to the wire: De Bruyne

LONDON • With Manchester City all but through to the Champions League quarter-finals - they hold a 5-0 lead over Sporting Lisbon ahead of today's last-16, second-leg clash at the Etihad - the players are focused on the Premier League.

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne expects the English title race to go down to the wire as the reigning champions battle to beat Liverpool to their fourth trophy in five years.

De Bruyne's double helped City to a crucial 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, enabling Pep Guardiola's side to move six points clear of second-placed Liverpool (63).

But the Reds have a game in hand - they will play it against Arsenal on March 16 - and visit the Etihad for a seismic showdown with City on April 10.

Should both sides maintain their form until their clash, an away win for Jurgen Klopp's side will mean they will go level with Pep Guardiola's men.

De Bruyne has no doubt Liverpool will push City all the way to the finish line in a rerun of the 2019 epic title race, which City won by a single point on the last day of the season after reeling off 14 successive victories.

"Both teams have been doing so well, but we push each other. We're both great teams," the Belgian playmaker said.

Asked if the Liverpool clash will be decisive, he added: "Yes, it could be, but it's so far away, there's a lot of important games in between. A lot can change between now and then. We can lose games or they can, so I'm not necessarily watching out now for that game.

"It never stops, does it? But it's good. We push each other to be the best version we can be. All we can do... is try to win every game."

City's rout over United, and de Bruyne's star role in it, gave the Belgian bragging rights.

"I had a load of friends come over from Belgium and three were United fans, so they were trying to keep me awake all night, so I wouldn't sleep the night before the game," he said.

"Now I can go home and have a good laugh with them. It's banter but I'm obviously very happy."

