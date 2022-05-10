Title race is not over yet, says Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool may be three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with three games to go, but manager Jurgen Klopp believes the title race is not yet done and dusted.

A 1-1 home draw against Tottenham over the weekend set his side back after City beat Newcastle and Klopp was asked if he reportedly told his players the title race and their bid to win an unprecedented quadruple was over.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of today's top-flight trip to Aston Villa, he refuted suggestions he had given up hope of reeling in Pep Guardiola's men.

"I'm not sure I said that because I think it's obvious. It's clear it is not over, whatever happened," the German said yesterday.

"We have three games to play and my concern is how we can win our three games and I have no say in how City can win theirs. We don't stop believing, that's what we do. As human beings, it's really cool that we can decide for ourselves how we see it. There are facts but we are allowed to ignore them. I try to help the boys see (the situation) like me."

Following their rout of Newcastle, City boss Pep Guardiola complained that "everyone in the country" was supporting Liverpool in the title race and his team would never be the neutrals' favourites.

But Klopp yesterday laughed it off as a manager saying things in the heat of the moment.

"I live in Liverpool. Here a lot of people want us to win the league that's for sure. But even here it's probably only 50 per cent," he said.

"As a manager, I had this experience recently. We are... influenced by the game, the situation."

Klopp has a fully fit squad to pick from, with Roberto Firmino back in training and "closer and closer" to a return from a foot injury. A game-time decision will be made on his participation at Villa Park.

Villa, in 11th, have nothing left to play for this term except for pride, but counterpart Steven Gerrard would still like his side to end in the top half of the table.

On facing his former team, the Liverpool great said: "They're a world-class team. Arguably, the best team in the world right now.

"We're well aware of the size of the challenge... but it's exciting and I'm looking forward to it.

"It would be a satisfactory end to the season, considering where we were when we took the job - 16th in the league and a couple of points above relegation. That would give us a positive base to go and have a real strong pre-season."

REUTERS

VILLA V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am