Title out as top-4 quest tough: Tuchel

LONDON • Winning this season's Premier League title is not a realistic target for Thomas Tuchel and the new Chelsea boss said they face a fight to finish in the top four.

The German, who replaced the sacked Frank Lampard on Tuesday, saw his team held to a dull goal-less home draw with Wolves on Wednesday. The result left the Blues eighth on 30 points, 11 behind leaders Manchester City, and Tuchel said he did not think his new side could make up that gap.

"The title? Wow. I don't think so. We have to be realistic," he told reporters. "When you sign for Chelsea as a player or manager, you sign for the expectation to challenge for titles... the Premier League, the Champions League and all the Cups.

"It's my job to bring the team to its level as fast as possible. Step by step."

The 47-year-old has already provided early glimpses of change at Stamford Bridge despite just one training session.

He changed both personnel and system, veering away from the 4-3-3 formation typically used by his predecessor.

Tuchel deployed Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger in a back three, with width being provided by the wing-backs.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who played only 414 minutes in the top flight under Lampard in the opening half of the season, started at right wing-back for the first time.

There was no place for striker Timo Werner in the 3-4-2-1 formation following 11 league games without a goal but Kai Havertz - the other Germany international Tuchel is expected to improve - was handed a central role. The underperforming 21-year-old was one of two roaming No. 10s alongside Hakim Ziyech and he completed 90 minutes in the league for the first time since October.

Midfielder Mason Mount, who started the last 13 league games and captained the side against Luton in their FA Cup fourth-round win at the weekend, was an 83rd-minute substitute.

Chelsea utterly dominated possession with 78.9 per cent - the highest by a Premier League team this season. They also completed 887 passes, second to Manchester City following their 5-0 rout of West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, but failed to create any real chances.

BT Sport pundit and former England striker Peter Crouch said: "Chelsea just weren't quick enough moving it through the lines and Tuchel will quickly realise that Mason Mount has been one of their most creative players this year and I'm sure he'll quickly get back into the team."

Tuchel, who led Paris Saint-Germain to two French titles and last season's Champions League final, knows he has a quality squad and believes he can get them back on track.

He said: "From now on I don't see too many weaknesses: I will focus on our strengths, the mix is amazing of the team between experienced players, big personalities and young, hungry talent."

REUTERS