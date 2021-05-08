Title on Guardiola's mind

LONDON • Manchester City's home clash with Chelsea today is being dubbed a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final, but manager Pep Guardiola says the only thing on his mind is the victory that will confirm the Premier League title.

City need three points to be sure of securing their third title in four years, but Chelsea's visit has suddenly taken on another dimension with the clubs having set up a showdown in Istanbul on May 29.

Today's game will be analysed over and over for clues about which way the Champions League final will go, but Guardiola feels neither he nor Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel will be reading too much into the Etihad duel.

"Right now, there is not one thought about the final as we don't have the Premier League in our hands," Guardiola, whose side have won 22 of their last 26 league games, said at his press conference yesterday.

"When we have the Premier League, tomorrow (or) in the next weeks, then the focus will be on the Champions League and everything related to it.

"But I'm so cautious to think if you don't have it, then don't talk. We still need points."

Tuchel, whose only absentee will be Mateo Kovacic, agreed today's results would be no bearing on the showpiece game, adding: "I think the final in Istanbul will be pretty unique; no matter the score tomorrow, no matter if we win, they win, or if we draw."

Guardiola was hired to make City kings of Europe for the first time and, while he is one win away from delivering on that, being the top dogs in the Premier League is the benchmark by which the Catalan judges his team.

"I always said that the Premier League is the most important title," said Guardiola, who added he had no injury concerns but will miss John Stones through suspension. "The Champions League is so special and nice, but this one means consistency and many things."

While City, barring an extraordinary collapse, are all but English champions in waiting, Tuchel's arrival has seen the Blues emerge as potentially the biggest threat to City's dominance this season.

There might be a 19-point gap separating Chelsea and Guardiola's men, but the visitors ruined City's chance of an unprecedented quadruple by beating them in the FA Cup semi-final last month.

Guardiola has previously spoken of how he had predicted the rise of Tuchel while he was coach of Bayern Munich and he again paid the German a huge compliment.

"I have a lot of respect for Thomas Tuchel. He has been in Mainz, Dortmund, PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and now here," he said. "The teams are always a joy to watch. I have not been working with him so I don't know (what he does), but I am not surprised."

The huge financial investments City, as football's first billion-dollar club, and Chelsea, who spent over €200 million (S$322 million) in the summer, have made have been instrumental in helping both clubs to reach the European Cup final, something Guardiola readily acknowledged.

"There's no more secrets. A team without the financial power or these players, I'd not be able to be a machine. I can say we are lucky to be in these powerful clubs," he said.

