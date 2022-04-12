Title not yet decided, says de Bruyne

LONDON • Kevin de Bruyne has warned Manchester City not to start dreaming of Premier League title glory after Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool left them in pole position to retain the trophy.

Pep Guardiola's side remain one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool (73) following a classic encounter at the Etihad. Should both sides not drop any points until the end of the season, City will win their fourth league title in five years, but there is still a long way to go with seven games left.

De Bruyne knows pundits have installed his team as favourites to retain their title but he will not get ahead of himself.

"I know people said whoever wins gets the title. But I don't think the teams think that way, the schedule is way too tough for both teams to win all their games," the Belgium midfielder said.

He rued City's inability to take all three points against Liverpool, but urged his teammates to carry over that performance into the remainder of the title run-in.

"Today we played very well, we had the upper hand. This is the way we need to play the rest of the season. We should score more. It should be more before half-time," he said.

"The way the second half started is the disappointment. I think we played great and created enough chances to win the game."

While Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson conceded his side now needed City to stumble at least once, he warned the Reds would stay on their heels until the final day of the campaign.

"They don't drop many points, of course, but we've got to concentrate on ourselves and win as many games as possible. If they do slip up, we've got to be there right behind them," the England midfielder said.

City face only two top-10 teams in their remaining games - West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers away. Liverpool have a more testing run-in, with home ties against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

