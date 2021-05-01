Title in sight but Pep might tinker

LONDON • When Liverpool were romping to the title last season, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling promised there would be a "massive reaction" from Pep Guardiola's side, then beaten by 18 points, and his ominous prediction has proven to be spot on.

A win for City at Crystal Palace today and defeat for second-placed Manchester United against Liverpool 24 hours later would confirm City's restoration to the throne with four games of the season remaining.

It would be their fifth Premier League title in 10 seasons and a third in four years since Guardiola took over at the Etihad in 2016.

But, at his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park, he chose to pay tribute to his predecessors and the club's Abu Dhabi owners for laying down the foundations since their 2008 takeover.

Asked about presiding over a sustained period of success, including one FA Cup and four successive League Cups, he said: "About the era, it involves more people - (owner) Sheikh Mansour and Khaldoon (Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman) took over the club and that enabled the development of the players, the facilities, being professional in all departments of the club.

"I feel it - I came from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, so I know what I'm talking about. It's not a club that just has incredible players, it is more than that.

"This is incredible. You start to build from Mark Hughes and then success with Roberto Mancini, Manuel (Pellegrini) and many sporting directors and CEOs in this decade. It is not just the people right now, that's for sure."

A 25th league win of the season at Palace would leave City on 80 points, with neighbours United on 67.

Guardiola's men cannot attain the points of their first two league titles under the Catalan (100 and 98).

But statistics aside, in many respects this year's title charge, played out inside empty stadiums and during the dark lockdown days of winter, might be the sweetest for City.

While the visitors do not have any injury problems, Guardiola hinted he may tinker with his line-up ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final, home second leg with his side leading Paris Saint-Germain 2-1.

But, even if the pack is shuffled, the 50-year-old insisted he will drum into the players coming in that City can still be caught at the top of the top flight, insisting that title celebrations were still premature.

"Tomorrow, we have an incredible opportunity to make this step. Once we win this game, we will think about what will happen and when it has happened, you can ask me whatever about my feelings and I will answer you," Guardiola said.

"It is our sixth game in a row away. It is a lot of travel and we are tired in many aspects.

"We have no extra time to recover from Paris and we have to focus on what we have to do to pick up an important victory to be closer than ever to being Premier League champions after playing for 10 months day by day."

Separately, United have banned six individuals for the alleged racial abuse of Tottenham's Son Heung-min on social media this month, the Red Devils confirmed yesterday.

The South Korea forward was targeted following Spurs' 3-1 league defeat by United on April 11.

REUTERS

