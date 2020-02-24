Title gone but Pep lauds City's fight

LONDON • There had been suggestions that Manchester City had slightly lost their focus as the gap to runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool increased to unmanageable proportions.

But after their dogged 1-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday night, thanks to substitute Gabriel Jesus' winner, Pep Guardiola insisted that he had never questioned the spirit in his second-placed side.

"Ask me about these guys?" the City manager said with exaggerated incredulity. "Do you still doubt about what they've done, seven titles in the last eight (possible domestic trophies, including the Community Shield), in every game we played, the way we played, the personality, there are no doubts."

The Spaniard spoke particularly of City's persistence despite a series of saves from Kasper Schmeichel, including Sergio Aguero's spot kick, against a side that was so threatening on the break.

"The reaction after the penalty," Guardiola said. "The season they've (Leicester) had, the good centre-backs, the full-backs, the quality in the middle, and how quick they are.

"It was a good test for us, it's good to play these teams before the Champions League, so I'm pleased for the victory and the way they played."

Penalties, though, are an issue for City. Aguero's miss was their fifth from the last seven awarded, but Guardiola revealed he would leave it up to his players to settle on a designated spot-kick taker.

"It's not normal for the quality that we have," he acknowledged. "I said to them, 'Next time we are going to score and the guy who's going to take just be convinced and score a goal.'

"(Kevin) de Bruyne is one option, but in the end, they decide."

Brendan Rodgers' side have now failed to win seven of their last nine in all competitions, but the Leicester manager seemed relatively satisfied with the performance, insisting the Foxes should have had a penalty when James Maddison's free kick hit de Bruyne's arm.

"Obviously, we're bitterly disappointed we didn't take anything from the game," he added. "It was second versus third (in the league) and it looked that level of game. We did what we wanted to do... but we didn't get the rub of the green."

