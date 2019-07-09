Tite urges Messi to 'respect' decisions

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil coach Tite told Lionel Messi to show "some respect" following claims from the Argentina captain that the Copa America had been "fixed" so that the hosts would win.

The Selecao clinched their ninth trophy, and fifth at home, after defeating Peru 3-1 at the Maracana on Sunday, but controversy continued to swirl around comments made by the Barcelona forward in the aftermath of La Albiceleste's controversial 2-0 semi-final loss.

Argentina were angered that the video assistant referee (VAR) was not consulted on two occasions to check the validity of their penalty shouts and have since submitted a formal complaint.

Messi also implied after the game that the tournament hosts were "managing a lot in (South American football's governing body) Conmebol these days".

However, Tite denied there was any refereeing bias towards Brazil - pointing out his side had been hard done by officiating down the years - and claimed his words had weighed on the officials in the final.

The former Corinthians manager said: "He (Messi) must understand and accept when he's defeated.

"We've been affected in many matches, even in the World Cup (in Russia), so be very careful.

"He put a lot of pressure on because of how great a player he is.

"Everyone has their own problems and you have to be respectful as we respect others."

Tite also insisted the match officials had been affected by the accusations by awarding Peru a spot kick through VAR even though "it wasn't a penalty".

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca, who is Argentinian, also agreed with his counterpart, saying: "Messi is a voice of authority, but that doesn't mean I agree with what he said."

And Brazil captain Dani Alves was equally dismissive of his inflammatory remarks, claiming "we eliminated them (Argentina) fairly".

Fellow defender Marquinhos was more scathing, adding: "He's had a lot of favourable decisions from referees for Barcelona and his national team and I never saw him complaining. He lost, he has to accept it."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi also hit out at Conmebol, accusing them of "corruption" after he was sent off for only the second time in his career in Saturday's third-place play-off in which Argentina beat Chile 2-1.

According to Spanish daily AS, he could face a two-year international ban as the organisation's rules prohibit "insulting in any means or manner Conmebol, its institutions or personnel".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA