Tired feet, eager minds in Japan

Singapore youngsters (from left) Izzan Nabil, Danish Haziq, Ilhan Noor and Irfan Ariff getting a debrief from former Singapore international Noor Ali, coach of Japanese second-tier side Matsumoto Yamaga's Under-18 B team, after a training session at the club's Karigane training facility yesterday. "I was impressed that our boys were able to hold their own against the Yamaga team. They didn't look out of place at all, and were able to play some decent football," said Noor. The boys are in Matsumoto as part of a partnership between Singapore Premier League club Geylang International, Yamaga, and electronics company Epson, a sponsor of both teams. But fitness was a bit of an issue for the quartet, who struggled to keep pace with the Yamaga boys during the fitness portion of the training session. "I'm cramping up in both legs, but I don't want to stop. I want to learn as much as I can," said Irfan.