Time to ‘put things right’

LONDON • Embattled Liverpool are hurting after their torrid start to the Premier League season but the squad must find a way to regroup and become the team of old that opponents feared facing, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday.

The Reds, who were runners-up last season and came closer than any English club in history to winning an unprecedented quadruple, are 16th in the standings with two points from three games after their loss to Manchester United on Monday.

Klopp's side are seeking their first win when they host promoted side Bournemouth today.

"My job is to put things right, I could learn a lot from life when things didn't go well. It's part of the job, to regroup, to find a perfect way together again to fight the outside world and not suffer," the German said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

"We've played much worse games at United but what was disappointing was we should have won this game... with 70 per cent possession against a counter-attacking team.

"With all due respect to Bournemouth and (manager) Scott (Parker), I want (us) to be the one team that nobody really wants to play against again."

Liverpool have an injury crisis, however, with several first-team players sidelined, and Klopp confirmed none of them will be available for the Cherries.

"This weekend, probably not. But after that Joel (Matip), Curtis (Jones), Thiago (Alcantara) is not too far away, Diogo (Jota) is getting closer, Caoimhin (Kelleher) will be in training early next week as well," he said.

"I don't think anybody will be ready for tomorrow... Naby (Keita) will not be ready, it's the muscle."

Darwin Nunez, their €75 million (S$104.89 million) big-money summer signing, is also serving the second of a three-match ban.

When asked if the club are looking to sign more players before the transfer window closes on Sept 1, Klopp said that the board were "constantly working" on reinforcement plans, but there was nothing concrete to speak of.