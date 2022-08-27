Time to ‘put things right’

Klopp seeks to end Reds' three-game winless run when they host Bournemouth today

LONDON • Embattled Liverpool are hurting after their torrid start to the Premier League season but the squad must find a way to regroup and become the team of old that opponents feared facing, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday.

The Reds, who were runners-up last season and came closer than any English club in history to winning an unprecedented quadruple, are 16th in the standings with two points from three games after their loss to Manchester United on Monday.

Klopp's side are seeking their first win when they host promoted side Bournemouth today.

"My job is to put things right, I could learn a lot from life when things didn't go well. It's part of the job, to regroup, to find a perfect way together again to fight the outside world and not suffer," the German said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

"We've played much worse games at United but what was disappointing was we should have won this game... with 70 per cent possession against a counter-attacking team.

"With all due respect to Bournemouth and (manager) Scott (Parker), I want (us) to be the one team that nobody really wants to play against again."

Liverpool have an injury crisis, however, with several first-team players sidelined, and Klopp confirmed none of them will be available for the Cherries.

"This weekend, probably not. But after that Joel (Matip), Curtis (Jones), Thiago (Alcantara) is not too far away, Diogo (Jota) is getting closer, Caoimhin (Kelleher) will be in training early next week as well," he said.

"I don't think anybody will be ready for tomorrow... Naby (Keita) will not be ready, it's the muscle."

Darwin Nunez, their €75 million (S$104.89 million) big-money summer signing, is also serving the second of a three-match ban.

When asked if the club are looking to sign more players before the transfer window closes on Sept 1, Klopp said that the board were "constantly working" on reinforcement plans, but there was nothing concrete to speak of.

"They are too expensive or not the right player. One thing stays important - it needs to be the right player," he added.

James Milner's row with teammate Virgil van Dijk, who was uncharacteristically sloppy in defence as Jadon Sancho opened the scoring, made headlines after the 2-1 loss at United, but Klopp said there were no problems between the two senior players.

"We spoke about pretty much everything. I hadn't seen the Millie and Virgil pictures, he's an emotional player," Klopp said. "There is nothing in it really. They were discussing things on the pitch, no problem at all."

Despite the Reds' extensive absentee list and slow start to the season, the hosts are strongly fancied to grab their first win of the campaign against a Bournemouth side who have been tipped for an immediate return to the Championship.

The Cherries have shipped seven goals in their last two league games and Parker is wary of today's trip to Merseyside.

He said: "While we want to go to Anfield... and try to assert ourselves and get results. Sometimes, those challenges and asks are too big for us just through sheer quality and the levels of where we are."

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V BOURNEMOUTH

Singtel TV Ch 102 & StarHub Ch 221, 9.50pm

