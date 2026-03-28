Right time for Mohamed Salah to go, says ex-Liverpool defender John Arne Riise

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Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise is taking part in the March 27-29 SCC Soccer 7s at the Padang.

SINGAPORE – The magic from Mohamed Salah’s left boot is something that Liverpool fans – and perhaps even rival supporters in the English Premier League – have grown accustomed to since he arrived at Anfield in 2017.

But all good things must come to an end, with the “Pharaoh”, who is third on the Reds’ all-time top-scorers list with 255 goals, announcing on March 24 that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

While former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise acknowledged Salah’s contributions to a trophy-laden spell, the Norwegian believes the time had come to part ways as the 33-year-old has not been at his best.

While Salah registered 34 goals and 23 assists over 52 matches in 2024-25, his form dipped at the tail end of the campaign ahead of a difficult 2025-26, where he has scored just 10 times. He found the net only twice in the last nine Premier League matches of last term and was also anonymous in the Champions League knockout phase as Liverpool went out in the last 16.

“It was time for him to go,” Riise told The Straits Times on March 27, on the sidelines of the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) Soccer 7s at the Padang.

“Obviously, he’s been unbelievable for the football club for so many years, but I could see it last season as well, that he wasn’t up to his top, top level, and especially this season.

“This is what happens when you’re arguing for (a new) contract, and if they end up signing a new contract... expectation is high again, and you don’t perform, you get criticised.”

Riise, 45, was referring to Salah’s two-year contract extension in April 2025, which came after telling reporters in November 2024 that he was “more out than in”.

In December 2025, there was also an uncharacteristic outburst as Salah accused the club of throwing him “under the bus” and painted a bleak picture of his relationship with manager Arne Slot, after being benched for three games in a row.

That matter was eventually resolved and is believed to be not linked to his decision to leave. While some have questioned the timing of the announcement, Riise believes it will help both player and club.

“I like the decision and the way they’ve done it because now we won’t have any speculation,” said Riise , who like Salah, played for both AS Roma and Liverpool .

“He can relax, just focus on football knowing that it’s (the news) out there now and hopefully, that will just relieve some pressure, so he can just get back to his best again .

“We need him at his best in the last part of the season.”

Riise, who made 348 appearances for Liverpool from 2001 to 2008, during which he won the 2004-05 Champions League, also backed Slot, whose future has been the subject of speculation amid the Reds’ poor title defence.

Rumours have also swirled that Xabi Alonso, one of Riise’s former teammates, could replace Slot next season.

Riise said that the criticism aimed at Slot was “unfair”, adding: “He’s the right man for the job. He won the league last year and you can’t say it’s because it was (Jurgen) Klopp’s team, because he came with his own ideas and you could see last year, the team played differently than they did with Klopp. It’s been a season of ups and downs.

“I think it’s strange to hear that people are calling for his head and booing and all that kind of stuff. I’m quite sure he’s got time and the board is not even thinking about letting (him) go.”

Riise believes there is still plenty to be optimistic about.

April could be the defining month of the Reds’ season, with an FA Cup quarter-final date with Manchester City on April 4 before facing holders Paris Saint-Germain in the two-legged quarter-finals of the Champions League on April 8 and 14.

While his former club are not having the most memorable season, Riise’s country could make 2026 a year to remember with Norway qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

The Norwegians will have their work cut out, though, after being drawn to face France, Senegal and a play-off winner in Group I.

Riise hopes to see Norway at least qualify from the group, which is not a tall order as the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 groups also earn a spot in the round of 32.

Riise, who is Norway’s record appearance-maker with 110 caps, said: “France are one of the best teams in the world and they have stars all over the pitch, so probably they are the favourites to go through as group winners.

“Second place, I think it’s going to be tight between Norway and Senegal. Hopefully, Norway will go through, but certainly, it will not be easy. Senegal are a very physical team and will be tough to beat.”

Known for his ferocious left-footed shots, Riise will be lacing up his boots as part of the March 27-29 SCC Soccer 7s at the Padang. A total of 74 teams will compete across several categories such as youth, women’s, masters and veterans.

He will be a marquee player in the masters category and is looking forward to the action.

Riise quipped: “I think others might look forward to playing against me and some might want to tackle me or something.

“But end of the day, it’s going to be fun, and I know for sure it will be very, very hot for me, coming from Norway... hopefully I don’t pull a hamstring.”