Tijjani Reijnder’s hat-trick fuels Dutch rout of Greece in Nations League

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Netherlands' Jurrien Timber celebrates scoring their sixth goal against Greece in the Nations League with Tijjani Reijnders.

AMSTERDAM - Tijjani Reijnders scored a first-half hat-trick as the Netherlands thrashed Greece 7-0 on Nov 3 to move closer to securing a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Crysencio Summerville capitalised on a defensive lapse to give the Dutch an early lead in Amsterdam, before former Manchester City midfielder Reijnders doubled the advantage.

Reijnders struck again from close range before completing his hat-trick in the 33rd minute when he squeezed home at the far post.

Jurrien Timber turned in a Donyell Malen cross before half-time to make it 5-0, and the Arsenal defender added his second goal of the night on the hour mark.

Malen completed the rout with a crisp first-time finish against a Greece side that bore little resemblance to the team that nearly beat the Netherlands last month.

Greece had entered the match unbeaten in Group A2, having taken four points against Germany, and had held a two-goal lead against the Netherlands in October before Reijnders salvaged a 2-2 draw.

Xavi Hernandez’s Dutch side lead the way with 11 points, three clear of both Greece and Germany, going into the final round of group matches.

Germany host the Netherlands in Berlin on Nov 16 while Greece are at home to Serbia, who are without a point after five games. Serbia finished with nine men as they lost 3-1 to Germany in Belgrade. REUTERS