Tigers riding high

Balestier Khalsa have extended their sponsorship with American carmaker Jeep, announcing yesterday a new "six-figure" one-year deal, the club's biggest to date. Balestier's jerseys are jointly sponsored by Lotto and sporting goods chain Weston. Also, for the first time, a fan has designed the club's jerseys for this Singapore Premier League season. Sports photographer Leo Shengwei incorporated stripes into the kit to signify the club's nickname, the Tigers, and 1898 is also sewn onto the shirts, referring to the year of their founding.