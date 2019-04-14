Tigers mauled by DPMM

Brunei DPMM's Belarusian striker Andrei Varonkou (arms raised) had plenty to celebrate yesterday, scoring five goals in his side's 7-1 thrashing of Balestier Khalsa in their Singapore Premier League (SPL) match at the Bishan Stadium. DPMM's other goals came from Australian Blake Ricciuto (27th and 31st minutes). Balestier, missing their skipper and national goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam, who is out for at least four months with injury, scored through Croatian teenager Sanjin Vrebac in the 79th minute. Varankou now leads the SPL scorers' chart with eight goals, four more than nearest rival Faris Ramli of Hougang United. In yesterday's other match, defending champions Albirex Niigata beat Warriors FC 2-1 at the Jurong East Stadium. Hiroyoshi KamataBrunei DPMM's Belarusian striker Andrei Varonkou (arms raised) had plenty to celebrate yesterday, scoring five goals in his side's 7-1 thrashing of Balestier Khalsa in their Singapore Premier League (SPL) match at the Bishan Stadium. DPMM's other goals came from Australian Blake Ricciuto (27th and 31st minutes). Balestier, missing their skipper and national goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam, who is out for at least four months with injury, scored through Croatian teenager Sanjin Vrebac in the 79th minute. Varankou now leads the SPL scorers' chart with eight goals, four more than nearest rival Faris Ramli of Hougang United. In yesterday's other match, defending champions Albirex Niigata beat Warriors FC 2-1 at the Jurong East Stadium. Hiroyoshi Kamata scored the winner in the 50th minute, after Jonathan Behe had cancelled out Daizo Horikoshi's opener for the White Swans. scored the winner in the 50th minute, after Jonathan Behe had cancelled out Daizo Horikoshi's opener for the White Swans.