Tickets to Lions’ final Asian Cup qualifier with Bangladesh on sale from Feb 19

Fans react as the Lions score a goal during the watch party organised by the Football Association of Singapore for the Asian Cup qualifier between Hong Kong and Singapore at Our Tampines Hub on Nov 18, 2025.

SINGAPORE – Fans who are keen to catch the Lions’ clash with Bangladesh in their final Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2027 qualifier on March 31 (8pm) at the National Stadium will be able to purchase tickets from Feb 19.

After securing historic qualification to the tournament in Saudi Arabia, Singapore will play a dead rubber Group C match against Bangladesh, and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has promised a carnival for fans to celebrate their achievement.

On Feb 13, the FAS announced ticketing details and noted that fans can look forward to festivities around The Kallang, with live entertainment, fan zones and interactive activities to be held leading up to match day.

“This final home qualifier is more than just a match – it’s the celebration of the team’s successful qualification journey and a chance for fans to be part of this achievement,” said FAS general secretary Badri Ghent.

“We hope fans will come down, soak in the atmosphere, and help cheer on our Lions at the National Stadium.”

Singapore’s Road to Riyadh was an eventful one. While they remain unbeaten in their five games so far, they were held to home draws by Hong Kong (0-0) and India (1-1), and progressed with 2-1 wins away at Bangladesh, India and Hong Kong.

After five matches, the Lions have 11 points, three more than second-placed Hong Kong. With just one game left, they cannot be overtaken as they have a superior head-to-head record and earned their spot at the Asian Cup as group winners. Singapore’s only previous appearance was as hosts in 1984.

For the home game against Bangladesh, the FAS is encouraging fans to register for the waitlist on Ticketek before it closes at 11.59pm on Feb 18. They can enjoy up to 25 per cent off regular ticket prices during the early bird period – Category 1 and 2 tickets are priced at $31.50 and $23.25 respectively.

Ticket sales for those who have registered for the waitlist will begin at 1pm on Feb 19 and end at 11.59pm on Feb 22.

After that, general sales will begin at 10am on Feb 23, with Category 1, 2 and 3 tickets priced at $42, $31 and $17 respectively.

Away fans will be seated exclusively in the West Zone of the 55,000-seater National Stadium, with tickets costing $39 each.

Tickets may also be purchased on match day at The Kallang Box Office located at the Kallang Wave Mall from 4pm to 9pm, subject to availability.